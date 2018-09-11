Hurricane Florence isn’t likely to take too big a swipe at the Charleston area if the storm stays on its current track.

But three days out, the average error for a hurricane direction prediction can be more than 100 miles, according to Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the private company WeatherFlow.

“We are not out of the cone of uncertainty. Do not let your guard down. It’s perfectly reasonable to expect a shift in the forecast track of Florence,” added meteorologist Neil Dixon with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.

Current models show Florence passing much of the middle coast of South Carolina with its center far enough offshore to limit winds to tropical strength of about 40 mph, or less, in Charleston. Storm surge could be 2 to 4 feet on the local beaches, in the estuaries and downtown, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The winds and worst of the surge are most likely to arrive Thursday evening, but could start to be felt as early as Thursday morning, said Dixon. High tide would be about midnight.

Rain is a little more problematic. The call is for 2 inches or less in the Charleston area, but that rises to 5 to 10 inches in the Myrtle Beach area along the North Carolina border, where the hurricane will be much close.

“Our nearest concern is going to be for flash floods,” Dixon said.

Plus, Florence is expected to meander across eastern North Carolina and maybe into South Carolina over the weekend after landfall, which could bring a lot more rain.

"Florence is expected to stall and wander near or over the coast for as many as four days, dumping prodigious amounts of rain," said meteorologist Jeff Masters with the private company Weather Underground.

"If a significant portion of the storm’s circulation remains over water, as occurred last year with Hurricane Harvey’s stall over Southeast Texas — or even if Florence were to move into the higher terrain of western North Carolina and then stall — the rain may break all-time state records for rainfall from a hurricane or tropical storm," Masters said.

In other words, just where the hurricane goes will make a big difference.

At midday Tuesday, Florence weakened somewhat to 130 mph winds, still a Category 4 storm. It was expected to strengthen to a catastrophic Category 5 monster with winds of at least 156 mph by Wednesday.

At 2 p.m. the storm had moved to within 850 miles of Cape Fear, North Carolina, headed toward landfall as a devastating hurricane in North Carolina early Friday morning, forecasters said. It had grown in size. Hurricane winds of ta least 74 mph extended 60 miles from its center. Tropical storm force winds of at least 39 mph extended 170 miles.

Mark Malsick, S.C. Climate Office severe weather liaison, said the expectation was for landfall about 80 miles north of the border, near Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The range of possible landfall included only the northern portion of the South Carolina coast along Horry County.

But forecasters also were eyeing the possibility that the storm could make landfall then meander back into South Carolina over the weekend. Florence was expected to move into the Pee Dee region along the North Carolina border, but the Hurricane Center expanded the possible range to cover the entire South Carolina coast.

A hurricane watch has been issued from Edisto Beach north to the Virginia border. A storm surge watch also has been issued for the same area.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston continued to alert of the high risk of dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding through the week, including the effects of the storm. A hurricane or storm surge watch means those conditions are possible in an area within 48 hours; a warning means they are expected within 36 hours.

Overnight computer model runs continued to suggest the North Carolina coast landfall. But if the storm makes landfall closer or meanders back, the intensity of winds, storm surge and rain will rise, said meteorologist Mike Emlaw, with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

"It's really a dicey forecast right now," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, a buoy 80 miles north of the center of the storm recorded tropical storm force winds stronger than 40 mph and 23 feet high swells.

"Florence is expected to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane when it approaches the U.S. coastline," said National Hurricane Center specialist Daniel Brown.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday ordered an evacuation of storm surge and flood-prone coastal areas and ordered the lanes reversed for it on Interstate 26 out of Charleston and U.S. 501 out of Myrtle Beach. Eastbound lanes were closed Tuesday.

McMaster on Tuesday removed the order from the lower part of the coast south of the Charleston area, except for Edisto Beach.

On Monday, cars were lining up at gas stations and stores were seeing runs on storm supplies.

By Tuesday midday, a storm in the far north Atlantic had begun to take on the traits of a tropical system and became one of five storms in the ocean basin that hurricane specialists were watching. The others were Tropical Storm Isaac and Hurricane Helene in the tropical Atlantic and a tropical depression, a weak tropical storm, in the Caribbean Sea.

None of the other four posed any immediate threat to the Southeast coast.