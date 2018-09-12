At 2 p.m., models from the National Hurricane Center indicated that Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach.

Florence's winds had eased somewhat.

The storm was a Category 3 with 125 mph, but it appeared to be stretching out its wind field as it closed to within 435 miles of Wilmington, North Carolina, where it's expected to reach the coast Friday.

Its hurricane-category winds still spanned just slightly more than 70 miles and tropical storm force winds spanned 175 miles. The storm was located 470 miles just to the southeast of Myrtle Beach. Its forward movement was 16 mph.

The National Hurricane Center and S.C. Climate Office forecasters continued to indicate the storm might well stick or remain "near the coast" of North Carolina or northern South Carolina until Saturday, drifting west or southwest with powerful winds before coming inland near Myrtle Beach as a hurricane with minimal 75 mph winds.

Under that scenario it would drift toward Orangeburg by Sunday morning, weakening to a tropical storm before falling apart.

At least some computer model runs appeared to be falling into that consensus.

But one of the main computer model runs continued to suggest that after stalling near landfall, the storm will drift down along the South Carolina coastline as far as Charleston or Savannah, Georgia over the weekend — maybe as still a hurricane.

Meteorologist Bob Henson with the private company Weather Underground, and Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson for the private company WeatherFlow, said the storm's winds would be expected to ease as it drifted but couldn't say yet how much. The southward drift has never happened before in recorded hurricanes.

Cooling shelf waters, southwest upper shear and land interaction along its western periphery should systematically weaken the storm," Henson said.

"The weakening would be slower than if the hurricane moved fully inland. The rainfall and flood threat would remain extreme, and there could be a southwestward-propagating storm surge along the coast," Henson said.

"It would be a huge mistake to consider Florence less of a threat on such a track. Unusual tracks with big storms often produce unusual outcomes," he said.

Either way, "It’s gonna be a lousy weekend here," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said Wednesday. He urged people to get out of Charleston.

Meteorologist Bob Henson, of the private company Weather Underground, called the forecast prospect "outlandish-seeming," but cautioned residents of both states to prepare for a siege.

Hurricane warnings extended as far south as the Santee River near McClellanville and hurricane watches as far south as Edisto Beach.

A warning means hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours; a watch means they could occur within 48 hours.

"You can take control of your destiny by getting out of the way of this storm," Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said.

Officials in Washington showed equal concern.

"This one really scares me," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the more people out of the city, the safer emergency responders will be.

"We are a resilient community. We are going to recover from whatever comes ... but, the safest thing to protect human life is to evacuate now," Reynolds said.

Henson, of Weather Underground, said that Florence should be considered a historic storm.

"Its strength, size, and potentially unorthodox track all point to outcomes that may lie outside historical experience," Henson said.

As of Wednesday morning, the official Hurricane Center outlook called for anywhere from 5 to 20 inches of rain across South Carolina, a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet near Charleston and as much as 9 feet in Myrtle Beach. The National Weather Service in Charleston said gusts of wind could reach hurricane strength of 74 mph.

The winds and worst of the surge are most likely to arrive Thursday evening but could start to be felt as early as Thursday morning.

Meteorologists warned that all those forecasts could quickly change.

Check back with this developing story.