Hurricane Florence continued to get stronger Wednesday — surprising forecasters and defying computer predictions.
The catastrophic Category 3 storm was near Category 4 strength at 11 a.m. Forecasters keep nudging its predicted path to somewhere close to the East Coast.
At 11 a.m. the hurricane roared 125 mph winds. At daybreak its winds were 105 mph. The wind speed of a Category 4 storm begins at 130 mph.
Florence is now the first major storm of the 2018 season.
"Given the estimated maximum winds, Florence has been rapidly intensifying since yesterday, an event that was not foreseen by any intensity models nor forecasters," said National Hurricane Center specialists Robbie Berg and Jamie Rhome.
The bulk of the track models have trended westward since yesterday, the two added, discussing the track forecast adjustment, but said that was "low confidence," or not very reliable.
A few computer model runs suggested Florence could make landfall in the Carolinas as a powerful storm. But the runs varied widely, and others suggested it would stay out to sea.
The storm at 10 a.m. had 120 mph winds — more than powerful enough to be rated a "major" or potentially devastating hurricane.
Florence was 1,900 miles to the east southeast of Charleston, moving west northwest. The National Hurricane Center specialists said it's expected to stay on that track for three days before turning more to the north, but also said that prediction is low confidence.
"Next week could get sporty," said Mark Malsick, the severe weather liaison for the S.C. Climate Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.