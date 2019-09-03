Hurricane Dorian's path could slow the Gulf Stream, causing sea level rise on SC coast

As it churns north, Hurricane Dorian is following the powerful Gulf Stream current.

But the storm's punishing winds likely are pinching the current's flow, and this could have a ripple effect days after the storm's surge recedes, researchers say.

Scientists in recent years have discovered that the Gulf Stream whisks so much water past the South Carolina coast that it lowers the sea level here.

They've also found that when the current slows, sea levels along its path temporarily rise.

Hurricane Dorian is tracking a similar route that Hurricane Matthew took in 2016, and that storm temporarily gummed up the Gulf Stream by about 50 percent, according to Tal Ezer, an oceanographer at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.

Because of this decreased flow, sea levels after the storm were higher for days, triggering floods at high tide as far north as Virginia, he said.

Ezer said Tuesday that with Hurricane Dorian's path so close to Hurricane Matthew's, "we may see a similar reduction in the Gulf Stream flow." And in the short term, this likely will increase tides from the Southeast to the Middle Atlantic.

"This will make draining the rain floods even harder." He added that Norfolk already has seen "sunny day" floods in recent days that may be related to Dorian and its impact on the Gulf Stream.

Many cities are now at the ocean’s brim because of a rapidly warming planet, melting ice caps and, in some areas, the natural subsidence of the ground. Sea levels in Charleston have risen a foot in the past 100 years because of these factors.

As a result, small increases in the sea level can trigger tidal flooding, said William Sweet, an oceanographer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Maryland. Sweet also has done ground-breaking research on the Gulf Stream and sea levels.

Sweet said Hurricane Dorian's counter-clockwise winds likely pushed against the Gulf Stream as the deadly storm hovered over the Bahamas.

The Gulf Stream flows between South Florida and the Bahamas on its way toward South Carolina.

If Dorian tracks east of the Gulf Stream as expected, the storm's wind field will put even more pressure on the current, he said.

The race to understand the Gulf Stream is one of the lessor-known stories of climate change.

While hurricanes can temporarily put a kink in the Gulf Stream, scientists also are worried about a long-term slowdown, last year's Post and Courier investigation "Into the Gulf Stream" showed.

In addition to affecting sea levels, changes in the Gulf Stream's velocity could alter weather patterns, affecting everything from hurricanes here to monsoons in India.

In 2009, the Atlantic's system of currents, which includes the Gulf Stream, suddenly slowed by 30 percent in a matter of weeks, causing sea levels in New England to rise 5 inches above normal for months.

The current regained much of its velocity a few months later, but the slowdown generated a new sense of urgency to understand the ocean's conveyor belt of currents.