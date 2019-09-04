Hurricane Dorian 'at the front door' and pounding its way toward the Lowcountry

Fed by the warm tropical flow of the Gulf Stream, Hurricane Dorian picked up speed Wednesday as it cartwheeled north, packing 110 mph winds and pushing a dangerous storm surge toward South Carolina.
It was the fifth time in five years that the Carolinas faced a catastrophic storm, the fifth time in five years that rain bombs and rising seas sent residents fleeing for shelter and wondering how bad it would really be.
Late Wednesday, the storm's once tightly defined eyewall had expanded into a swirling mess.
As darkness fell, the storm was spinning off the coast of Georgia and moving north at 8 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended more than 60 miles from the eye.
Just as Hurricane Matthew did in 2016, Dorian was roughly tracing the coastline's concave arc. Forecasters predicted it would move closer to land overnight. At noon, it will be just off Charleston. Later Thursday, it could make landfall in North Carolina.
And, just as Hurricane Irma did in 2017, Dorian was expected to bring a double-punch of rain and storm surge. Forecasters were predicting a 10-foot tide in Charleston at 1 a.m. Thursday; streets flood at about 7 feet. Rainfall estimates ranged from 10 to 15 inches.
Dorian's narrowing path and expanding windfield meant the Lowcountry likely would be hammered by Dorian's battering blows of wind and water. Some of the strongest winds will be in Charleston and Berkeley counties.
As the bands reached the city late Wednesday, the driving rain reinforced the sense of uncertainty that comes with these storms: How would the city fare after the storm hits?
Rain bands arrive
Hurricane Dorian’s arrival began in an eerily calm way.
Just days before, the storm had parked itself over the Bahamas, creating scenes of utter devastation. Shocking images of shattered Bahamian homes contrasted with sunny skies Tuesday in South Carolina, and the air was still and moist even into early Wednesday.
Then the first outer rain band swept through. An inch fell in a matter of minutes. The downpour quickly flooded streets in downtown Charleston, the first tangible sign that the storm was at hand.
About 250,000 coastal South Carolina residents fled the storm, but many stayed. Some went out and about after the first band pushed through. David Aanderud and John Kenna even managed to get in a round of golf.
Despite the heavy gray clouds, they headed to the city's municipal golf course. Hurricane golf is one of their traditions, they said.
Standing near Hole 17, Kenna said his neighbor’s house often floods, but his home is usually safe. Both Kenna and Aanderud said they become more concerned when the winds pick up speed.
“We’re the kind of people who wait and see if it’s going to come close.”
Emergency officials were less cavalier. Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies and Cainhoy firefighters went door to door in Huger, urging residents near French Quarter Creek to leave. The area is prone to extreme flooding.
So is an area in North Charleston near Pepperhill Lane.
“It always floods here now,” said Don James, 61, as he took a break from laying sandbags around his parents’ two-story home.
With fewer evacuees, officials amped up their warnings.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said water levels in the city would likely exceed those of Irma and Matthew, with higher winds than both of those storms.
Gov. Henry McMaster warned in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that floodwaters kill more people in hurricanes than "anything else." He said, "If you are still in an evacuation zone, you still have time to get out." He made it clear, however, that the evacuation clock was about to run out.
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling said residents didn't seem to be taking this storm as seriously as past ones, even though "we will get a pretty hard hit."
Yes, he added, "Dorian is at the front door."
High tides
As it moved up the coast, Dorian moved along the Gulf Stream, a river of warm water in the sea that's 50 miles wide at points. Water in the Gulf Stream is often warmer than seawater outside its fluid boundaries. Like vampires, hurricanes feed on this heat.
Forecasters said Dorian likely drew strength from the warm Gulf Stream, even as the storm met steering currents flowing across the Eastern United States. As a result, the storm grew stronger as it moved into waters off Georgia.
Buoys off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina registered 12- to 14-foot waves and 60 mph gusts more than 70 miles from the storm's center, a prelude of sorts. As darkness neared, Folly Beach saw 40 mph winds and 50 mph gusts.
Forecasters expected as much as 15 inches of rain to drop in and around Charleston, but Dorian's surge could prove more destructive.
Dorian’s slow creep up the coast Wednesday kept the storm’s highest tides away from Charleston in the afternoon, but forecasters warned the delayed arrival could produce two record high tides Thursday.
High tide at 1 a.m. could crack 10 feet for the first time since 1940.
Another in the afternoon would rival the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Irma two years ago.
If the predictions hold, those high tides would be among the top five recorded in Charleston Harbor in more than 80 years.
And each would exceed Wednesday afternoon’s high tide by more than 2 feet, even as the surge of seawater lapped onto Lockwood Boulevard. There, a pair of AT&T workers waited to see if a cell tower across the street would flood.
The storm closes in
As the afternoon wore on, the winds in the Lowcountry picked up. State officials kept the two reversed lanes on Interstate 26 open an extra two hours because of last-minute evacuees. The Charleston International Airport shut down operations at 3:15 p.m.
Hours before the strongest winds were expected to reach Charleston, the harbor churned enough to slosh near the edge of the Low Battery, coming within a couple feet of overtopping the seawall.
Raymond Young, 46, was at the tip of the peninsula to fish with his brother and sister. They come to The Battery before every hurricane, catching crabs and whiting and watching the water creep closer.
“We just watch the water come in,” said Young, a North Charleston native, as a wave brushed the top of The Battery. “When it gets too bad, we just head on back home.”
How bad would it get?
With Dorian at the front door, that question would soon be answered.
David Slade, Rickey Dennis, Mary Katherine Wildeman, Mikaela Porter, Seanna Adcox and Tom Novelly contributed to this report.