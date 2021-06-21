Hunley museum reopens with self-guided tours, new multimedia presentation

NORTH CHARLESTON — After a yearlong partial hiatus, the H.L. Hunley viewing facility is reopening to the public with self-guided tours and a new multimedia video presentation showing the vessel's story.

The Confederate submarine was discovered 4 miles off the coast of Sullivan's Island in 1995 after spending more than a century lost on the ocean floor. Today it resides on the campus of Clemson University's Restoration Institute at 1250 Supply St. in North Charleston.

The space is part conservation lab, part museum, said Kellen Butler, executive director of Friends of the Hunley. Scientists work on the submarine during the week while guests can visit on the weekends. Private tours and classroom visits are also available on weekdays, she said.

In the museum, interactive exhibits detail each part of the Hunley's journey from its engineering, use in combat and mysterious disappearance, to its discovery, excavation and preservation. The submarine itself is housed in the back of the facility, submerged in a chemical bath to help preserve it. A raised platform allows visitors to view the vessel from above.

The site closed to the public at the beginning of the pandemic. In June 2020, it partially reopened with socially distanced tours over limited hours.

Meanwhile, the museum added a new video component to the viewing deck. It features a variety of media, including digital animation, live footage and a light show.

The goal is to make educational content that's more engaging for visitors — especially kids, said Raegan Quinn Smith, spokesperson for Friends of the Hunley.

"Children just need more dynamic content," she said.

Museum tours are also now self-guided, allowing visitors to view exhibits at their own pace, Butler said.

Built in 1863, the submarine was among many engineering innovations to come out of the Civil War. In early 1864, it attacked and sank a Union ship, the U.S.S. Housatonic, making it the first submarine to be successful in battle.

For reasons still not known, the Hunley and its crew didn't return. It was missing for about 130 years before its discovery and excavation near Sullivan's Island two decades ago.

The Hunley's grand re-opening June 19 and 20 saw about 600 visitors, Smith said.

Among them were Civil War history enthusiasts Evan Matzinger and Vaughn Thiebauth, who traveled from New York to see the Hunley. Both have different theories about why the submarine disappeared.

"I think they just ran out of air," Matzinger said.

"That's where we disagree," Thiebauth interjected. "They couldn't get the hatches on the top open."

The museum component of the facility has evolved considerably since its early years, Butler said. Public interest in the Hunley has always been high, she said, but in the early 2000s access to the vessel was extremely limited.

"We couldn't even show the actual submarine," she said.

Instead, they used giant screens and webcams so visitors could watch scientists as they worked on the vessel. Gradually, tours grew more elaborate, Butler said. About five years ago, the space was renovated to add many of the exhibits seen today.

"Slowly but surely we were able to build on it," she said.

Eventually, the Hunley will find a permanent home elsewhere, Butler said. The current plan is to move it to its own free-standing museum with other maritime artifacts, though details aren't concrete.