Hundreds take part in march to Statehouse from MLK Park

A crowd of hundreds gathered Sunday morning at Columbia's MLK park, the center of an historically African American neighborhood.

Organizers — black men in three-piece suits, black women in dresses — planned a modern Million Man March to the Statehouse.

At one corner of the park, a smaller crowd gathered around Ija Charles. The 23-year-old Columbia artist was displaying her most recent work — a painting of George Floyd with his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, on his shoulders.

Floyd shared a likeness with his longtime friend, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who recently hoisted Gianna Floyd in the air, while she exclaimed, "Daddy changed the world!"

Charles recreated that scene, this time with Gianna and her dad. George Floyd deserved the share that moment with his daughter, Charles said.

"It was a sacrifice he didn't want to make, but he ended up having to make," Charles said.

Charles, a self-taught artist, said the Floyd family purchased the painting. She planned to mail the work to the family on Monday, after gathering signatures and words of support from those at Sunday's march.

The gathering had only just begun around 11 a.m. when a group huddled around Charles' work, waiting to leave their mark.