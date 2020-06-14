You are the owner of this article.
Hundreds take part in march to Statehouse from MLK Park

  • Updated
Changing the world
Artist Ija Charles, 23, displays her most recent work — a painting of George Floyd with his 6-year-old daughter Gianna on his shoulders — on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody has prompted weeks of protests for change in police use of force tactics and an end to racism. 

 By Joseph Cranney jcranney@postandcourier.com

A crowd of hundreds gathered Sunday morning at Columbia's MLK park, the center of an historically African American neighborhood.

Organizers — black men in three-piece suits, black women in dresses — planned a modern Million Man March to the Statehouse.

At one corner of the park, a smaller crowd gathered around Ija Charles. The 23-year-old Columbia artist was displaying her most recent work — a painting of George Floyd with his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, on his shoulders.

Floyd shared a likeness with his longtime friend, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who recently hoisted Gianna Floyd in the air, while she exclaimed, "Daddy changed the world!"

Charles recreated that scene, this time with Gianna and her dad. George Floyd deserved the share that moment with his daughter, Charles said.

"It was a sacrifice he didn't want to make, but he ended up having to make," Charles said.

Charles, a self-taught artist, said the Floyd family purchased the painting. She planned to mail the work to the family on Monday, after gathering signatures and words of support from those at Sunday's march.

The gathering had only just begun around 11 a.m. when a group huddled around Charles' work, waiting to leave their mark.

Follow Joseph Cranney on Twitter @joey_cranney.

Joseph Cranney is a reporter based in Columbia, covering state and local government. He previously covered government and sports for newspapers in Florida and Pennsylvania.

