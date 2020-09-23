Hundreds of SC teachers 'stand up and step out' during statewide protest

Hundreds of South Carolina teachers took a day off of work Wednesday to advocate for better labor conditions and more education funding.

The "Stand up and Step Out" protest was organized by SC for Ed, the grassroots teacher advocacy group that organized a 10,000-person march at the Statehouse in 2019.

At the center of Wednesday's walkout, which included teachers in the classroom with students and those providing instruction online, was the issue of teachers’ annual salary bumps, also known as step increases.

In the spring, the Legislature passed a measure that temporarily halted these annual pay raises, citing concerns of an economic freefall caused by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers were hopeful that when lawmakers convened again in September they would pass a new state budget, which could effectively unfreeze their salaries.

Senators passed a budget last week that included $50 million to do just that, but the plan has reached a standstill in the House.

Rep. Murrell Smith, the House's chief budget writer, said last week he’d like to give the pay bumps now but doesn’t want to risk having to lay off or furlough teachers later if the economy spirals out of control, similar to what happened during the 2008 recession.

The budget bill was sent to the Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, the official sign that the House likely will not take it up again until legislators return in January.

Still, some teachers remain hopeful.

"It is a 99 percent chance that it is going to stay there," said SC for Ed founder and board member Lisa Ellis during a "Stand Up and Step Out" livestream Wednesday morning. "But as teachers, we are always full of hope. ... So we want to focus on that 1 percent chance. But we also want our House members to know that we are wildly, wildly, wildly disappointed in that decision making."

At least 300 teachers tuned into the Facebook live event, where SC for Ed members answered questions about the budget and explained how teachers could reach out to their elected officials. As of 11:30 a.m., the livestream had more than 2,400 views.

"We can no longer sit idle and expect changes to be made. We have to be active in forcing that change and being that change," Ellis said. "Recognize that your voice, our voices, are powerful and we need to be confident in using them."

Teachers who participated in Wednesday's protest were also encouraged to use their social media platforms to connect with representatives using the hashtags #standupstepoutsc and #doyourjob.

In the comment section of the event, some educators expressed frustration at the protest's low turnout from teachers in their school or district.

"I don't think many (if any) teachers at my school participated," one teacher wrote.

"Only a few in my building participated to my knowledge," another said.

In Charleston County, 61 teachers submitted time off requests, said district spokesman Andy Pruitt. The district does not know how many of these requests were specifically to participate in the protest, he said, but that 61 teachers out of approximately 3,500 districtwide is not unusual.

In Berkeley County School District, 12 teachers took Wednesday off, according to spokeswoman Katie Tanner. Five Dorchester District 2 requested a personal day, according to spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

None of the requests indicated the personal day was for participation in the SC for Ed protest, she said.

Charleston County Education Association President Leanna Rossi-Potter said she took a personal day Wednesday to voice her concerns and advocate for other teachers in her district.

"We really need to do this for our kids and for our profession or we’re going to lose even more teachers and our students are not going to have the qualified teachers in their classrooms nor are our kids going to be in manageable class sizes,' she said. "It’s a no-brainer for me."