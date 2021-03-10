Hundreds of Kiawah households vow to avoid using rat poisons blamed for bobcat decline

KIAWAH ISLAND — More than 650 households on Kiawah Island have pledged to stop using rodent poisons that are blamed for the decline of the town's bobcat population.

Thirty pest control companies have also committed to becoming "bobcat guardians" and cease the use of the rodenticides on the island.

Even so, the bobcat population doesn't seem to be coming back just yet.

The town's bobcat population was once counted at 30 to 40 animals. The use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides on the island caused that number to dwindle to fewer than 10.

The rodent poisons are often found in bait boxes around homes, restaurants, hotels and other buildings, and the town has no authority to prohibit its use. It is potent enough to cause harm to any animal that consumes it.

Kiawah Island officials confirmed five bobcat deaths in 2020. Each cat was tested for the rodenticide. Three were hit by cars, but had exposure to the poison. Two died directly from the poison.

Wildlife biologist Jim Jordan said the town has tagged six bobcats with GPS collars, including five that were caught in January.

"It'll be interesting to see if they make it through the year," Jordan said. "And if they do, that'll be very encouraging."

He believes there are fewer anticoagulants being used for rodent control on Kiawah Island than there were years ago; hopefully, that reduction is enough to prevent additional deaths.

Advanced Termite and Pest Control in Charleston is just one of the companies that has agreed not to use the chemicals on Kiawah Island. Instead, it will use other poisons that are still effective in controlling rodents, but won't harm bobcats.

Customer service manager Kate Pacelli said the company decided not to use the SGARs on Seabrook Island, either. Instead, both islands will be serviced with either first-generation anticoagulant rodenticides or non-anticoagulant products.

"We're obviously glad to be a part of this," Pacelli said. "It's a big deal, so anything we can do, we will do it."

Wildlife officials search for bobcat dens in April and May. Last year, they didn't find a single bobcat den for the first time since they started tracking the cats.

But the town wants a good breeding season; there are at least four female cats on the island.

"So, hopefully with four females we're able to find a few dens and mark the kittens, and, hopefully, they show up next year and the year after," Jordan said.

Kiawah Island is in conversations with Clemson University regarding a research project that would dig deeper into the town's bobcat issue. Jordan said it could prove helpful not only for the town but for other communities across the state that are dealing with similar issues with chemical use and wildlife decline.

The project could be funded by members of the pest control industry, including the state Department of Pesticide Regulation, which denied the town's request last year to temporarily ban the use of the rodent poisons on the island.

At the time, the department said regulatory action to prohibit the use of the poison was premature and no trends indicated chronic misuse of it by the state's pest control operators.

Kiawah Island's mayor received a letter at the time from Dr. Steve Cole, director of regulatory and public service programs at Clemson, advising the town to take more time to evaluate non-regulatory measures first.

There was an initial surge in response to the town's voluntary Bobcat Guardian program last year, but that has tapered off, said Communications Manager Stephanie Edgerton. She wants to ensure people are aware that the bobcat decline and rodenticides are still an issue.

More information about the town's bobcat preservation efforts can be found at kiawahisland.org.