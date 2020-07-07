Hundreds of fish die suddenly in Summerville community's backyard lake

Residents of a Summerville neighborhood woke up to an alarming surprise Sunday morning when the fish in their subdivision's lake started floating to the surface, one by one.
Within a few hours, people living in the Ashborough community off Dorchester Road said it seemed as if most of the fish were dead. Some were as large as 30 pounds, said resident Kirsten Miller.
"We went out in the canoe and there were thousands and thousands of little fish and then larger and larger (ones appeared)," Miller said.
Ken Rudo, another resident, wondered whether something in the continuous stream of neighborhood fireworks the night before might have spurred the kill. He said the smell coming off the lake was unbearable by Monday and he avoided his back yard adjacent to the large pond. He worried the odor might trigger his asthma.
He and Miller both said there was no clear evidence of an algal bloom on the surface of the lake.
Algal blooms are relatively common phenomenon in the Lowcountry's stagnant summer months and may lead to the death of fish. Algae can grow aggressively because of fertilizers running into a waterbody. The blooms then suck up all the oxygen in the water, leaving none for the fish that remain.
In rare cases, the blooms themselves can release toxic fumes.
The S.C. Department of Environmental Control sent out staff on Sunday to investigate the fish kill. Spokeswoman Laura Renwick said the agency did conclude that the amount of dissolved oxygen in the lake may have suddenly plummeted.
"We were told by the homeowners association that the lake water level had been lowered, which often leads to a drop in dissolved oxygen levels," Renwick wrote in an email.
"Dead fish were observed and the size and type of impacted fish were consistent with low dissolved oxygen," she added. "No further action was needed by the department."
A call and email to the Ashborough homeowners' association were not returned on Tuesday.
DHEC did not immediately respond to a query of whether officials tested the oxygen levels in the lake. DHEC also did not do an official count of how many fish had died; Renwick said it was not necessary for the investigation.
By Monday, vultures began to appear to pick off the dead fish. The egrets that usually fished in the lake strayed away, Rudo said. Some fish were seen still swimming in the lake.
Miller wondered whether it was worth disposing of the dead fish or letting scavengers dispatch with them. She and Rudo both said that some had raw, red wounds.
Other animals in the area seemed to fare well, however.
"The turtles seem to be OK," Rudo said.