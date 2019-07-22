Since Summerville's iPhone app was unveiled nearly a year ago, the town has had a staggering increase in service requests. Drainage issues, street conditions and excessive trash are all getting more public scrutiny and quicker attention.

Data obtained by The Post and Courier shows a little more than 1,000 complaints and service requests were filed to the town app since it was unveiled in August 2018 through mid-June.

Issues that bothered residents the most were drainage, with 325 requests; streets, with 148 requests; and miscellaneous complaints, at 111 requests. By comparison, between September 2017 and July 2018, only 26 complaints and requests were submitted to the town.

A few days before the app came out in August 2018, a resident was dealing with unrelenting rains at his Summerville home. As the water levels began to rise and unsure what to do, he called the police. Officer Angie Elmer got out of her squad car, asked for a shovel or rake, wadded knee-deep in water and began clearing out the ditch herself.

A year later, with an easier avenue to file service requests, residents have flooded the iPhone app with their information, and bad drainage has become the chief complaint so far. The electronic responses serve as an indicator of some of the most bothersome issues Summerville residents face.

The self-proclaimed “Flowertown in the Pines” has about 50,000 residents. But that population number is rapidly growing. Summerville is the seventh-largest municipality in the state, and it ranked as the nation’s 59th-fastest-growing city in 2017. It is located in both Berkeley and Dorchester counties, two of the most rapidly expanding areas in the region.

With more people can come more problems. Town Councilman Walter Bailey said he wasn't surprised by the increase in calls. But he said he anticipated road issues to be the paramount complaint.

"We do have drainage issues in some parts of the town," Bailey said. "Summerville was, at one point, basically a swamp. The additional construction often means their isn't enough drainage and the water has no place to go."

Summerville is no stranger to the Lowcountry's flooding issues. The area was hit particularly hard during the "1,000-year flood" in 2015. Since then, the town has been affected by hurricane-related weather on a near yearly basis.

But even regular rains can cause up to 4 feet of flooding in some parts of town, including Clemson Terrace and Shepard Park.

"As climate continues to change and more extreme rainfall becomes more common, it will put a strain on things," town Director of Planning Jessi Shuler said. "There are parts of town where our drainage system is quite antiquated."

In addition to drainage, here are the chief complaints and requests from Summerville residents:

Top 10 Summerville service requests and complaints

1. Stormwater Department/Drainage issue (325 requests)

2. Streets Department (146 requests)

3. Other (111 requests)

4. Bulk pickup (109 requests)

5. Overgrown vegetation/weeds (103 requests)

6. Abandoned vehicles (86 requests)

7. Illegal dumping (46 requests)

8. Garbage/Recycling (35 requests)

9. Tree trimming/removal (34 requests)

10. Unauthorized signs on streets or right-of-ways (25 requests)

When the app was announced in August 2018, Colin Martin, the town administrator, said the main goal for the app "is to have a centralized reporting system that will boost civic participation."

Mayor Wiley Johnson discussed the merits of the iPhone application frequently when he was speculating if he would run again. Johnson recently announced he would not seek another term and deferred all comments about the app's success to the town.

Despite the inundation of requests, town spokeswoman Mary Edwards said it hasn't caused a headache for pubic works employees.

"It has been really helpful for us. We've gotten a lot of good feedback," she said. "There has been an increase because it's now easier to fill out the requests online."

Edwards said because the responses are maintained electronically, the town can keep better track of work orders. Employees have also set goals as to how long they can get certain tasks done, such as taking care of an overgrown tree in less than a week.

On average, it took nearly 12 days to close a drainage issue; 29 days to close out a request to remove an abandoned vehicle; and 38 days to respond to graffiti, according to the data.

Residents such as Bonny Ferguson said they've used the app to "voice concern" about sidewalks and debris in the park. She said both of her issues were resolved.

Some residents are still unaware of the app, which can be downloaded from the App Store on iPhone or the Google Play Store on Android devices for free.