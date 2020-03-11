Hundreds of Charleston-area students are homeless. Schools struggle to meet their needs.

Lakeisha Graham lives in her mother’s small, two-bedroom home with her five children, along with six other family members. After being evicted from Section 8 housing, Graham was forced to move into her mother’s cramped North Charleston house.

“It’s hard right now. It's hurtful right now, because I don't want my kids to look at me as a failure,” Graham said.

She and her children are among hundreds of families struggling with homelessness in the tri-county area. Local schools are inundated with nearly 800 reported students carrying the trauma of displacement.

The only support many of these students and their families can rely on comes from the children’s schools. But resources can be scarce, and feelings of shame and fear of losing their children stop many from coming forward. This means the numbers are likely far higher than the homeless students already reported.

When traditional resources run dry, many schools are forced to step up and fill in the gap. Schools have started food and clothing closets and even laundry services to try to help children stay afloat academically. But there's one thing they can't do — find families guaranteed housing.

Many people have a preconceived notion of what homelessness looks like. They might picture the weathered faces sleeping on city sidewalks or the makeshift tents pitched under busy overpasses.

But homeless children and youths are often left out of the equation.

Federal law defines homeless youths to include those living in one house with other families; or in motels, hotels, trailer parks or camping grounds. Young people living in cars, homeless shelters, or in other substandard housing are also included in this count.

'Hidden homelessness'

One of the biggest issues for school districts is that homeless students are frequently underreported. The federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act mandates that schools keep a count of homeless students each year, but it can be difficult for schools to get an accurate number.

“It's hard to get a good read on it because it changes so much from day to day. I got kids that don't know where they're going tonight,” said Savannah Johnson, a Berkeley County School District social worker.

Some parents are too embarrassed to ask for help. Many fear their children will be taken away.

This kind of mindset results in what Elaine Swain, coordinator of at-risk programs for the Berkeley district, refers to as the “hidden homelessness problem.”

“There's probably a lot more students and families out there that can be identified as homeless, but they’re not coming forward for fear of stigma or pride,” she said.

For many parents, the most difficult part of being homeless is trying to shield their children from their own trauma and feelings of inadequacy.

Many families live in hotels and struggle to maintain normalcy for their children. They fear that if the money runs out for a hotel room, they and their children might be left sleeping in the car.

After Graham gets off work, she picks up her children from school and drives around looking for housing opportunities. Her voucher for Section 8 housing expired, and there's a long waiting list for another. Applications are rarely open. Misdemeanors on her record make it difficult to qualify for certain housing programs. She applied for one on James Island but was rejected.

Her top priority is keeping her children stable, and she's proud she's kept the family together. She wants people to see her story as one of strength.

Graham tries to give her children the stability she didn't have as a child. She went through many foster homes after her father died.

"I try not to let them see me get frustrated and upset. I just have to keep pushing myself. I know things will turn out better for me in the long run, but it's hard right now," Graham said.

'More than just a number'

Experiencing homelessness can be traumatizing for the students as well.

Three of Graham's children go to North Charleston Elementary School.

"It's kind of chaotic with them at school right now, seeing a little more misbehaving because they don't get adequate sleep here," Graham said.

Social workers say this is a normal reaction. Students experiencing homelessness might lash out or become defiant. They might become anxious or depressed. They can often be tired or disengaged.

“An outsider might look in and it looks like resistance, it looks like defiance, it looks like disrespect. At the end of the day, what it is is a very scared child whose basic needs are not met,” said Johnson, the district's social worker.

Amanda Cooper, a social studies teacher at Goose Creek High School, saw this kind of behavior firsthand.

“It’s heartbreaking. ... They’re more than just a number on my roster; they’re my kids,” she said.

During her first year teaching at Goose Creek, Cooper noticed that a lot of the same students were missing school on a regular basis. She later found out that these students didn’t have access to the basic tools and resources that other students might take for granted, like having clean clothes to wear to school each day.

In March 2018, Cooper launched a clean laundry initiative at the school. She raised enough money to install washers and dryers on-site. Students can anonymously drop off their dirty clothes in the morning and pick up their clean clothes in discreet gym bags when they leave school in the afternoon. Service-learning and special-education students wash the clothes during the day without knowing to whom they belong.

Cooper said the clean laundry initiative, along with the school’s hygiene supply closet and food pantry, has allowed her to see a “huge difference” in students’ academic performance. Students who use the laundry services come to school on average 10 days more than they did before, Cooper said.

“That can be the difference between passing and failing a course,” she said.

How you can help Charleston County School District Donations can be made to the Children in Crisis fund by calling 843-937-6303. Berkeley County School District Anyone interested in making a donation to the district's clothing closet should call 843-899-8514. Dorchester District 2 Individuals or organizations that would like to offer services or donations to help homeless students and their families should contact Mike Windham at 873-2901, ext. 60077. Dorchester District 4 Any monetary donations should be marked for the homeless and sent to Dorchester School District Four, 500 Ridge St., St. George, SC 29477. Contact social worker Brenda Chestnut at 843-563-3171 to learn how to donate clothes or supplies. Mickey's House Contact Kim Wilson at kimwilsonprojecthomesc@gmail.com to donate supplies. Needed supplies: paper products, dishwashing detergent, cleaning products, trash bags, Reynolds wrap, Oxi Clean, copy paper, Gain laundry pods, Pledge cleaner, toothpaste, shampoo and soap.

She hopes to expand the laundry project to nearby elementary and middle schools in Berkeley County.

Few resources available

Families experiencing homelessness often turn to the school district because there are few other resources available in the community.

Finding affordable housing is the biggest challenge parents face.

“Families really can’t afford it now,” Sonya Jones, the Charleston County School District's homeless education coordinator, said of housing prices.

It’s easy to get behind on rent, Jones said, especially as parents struggle to juggle their jobs’ demands with taking care of their children. Some families end up displaced for years, living in motels or with other families, especially if they have bad credit or a criminal record.

Despite the stereotypes, a person’s homelessness doesn’t mean he or she doesn’t have a job.

“They are working families just like me and you, but they have challenges,” Jones said.

While Charleston County has more options for homeless individuals and families, such as One80 Place, there’s not enough to meet the demand. Berkeley and Dorchester counties have even fewer resources, making the school district a crucial point of contact for families in desperate need.

Since Dorchester County doesn’t have many hotels, families are often forced to find accommodation in North Charleston, making it harder to get kids to school. Many think of Dorchester District 2 as a wealthy area and don't think homelessness is a problem there, said Mike Windham, director of federal and state programs.

Swain said she isn’t aware of any homeless shelters in Berkeley County, but several community organizations have pitched in to tackle the issue, such as Community Hope Impact Center, Fetter Clinic and Freedom Church. Lowcountry Food Bank gives the district about 8,000 bags a year, which are delivered to homeless families’ places of residence.

It also isn't uncommon for teachers, administrators or school social workers to use money out of their own pockets to help homeless students and families find immediate shelter for a night or two at a hotel.

Transportation is also a big challenge. Traveling from St. Stephens to Moncks Corner without a car or public transportation might as well be traveling to another state, Swain said.

A second chance

Sometimes, children are unable or unwilling to stay with their parents and are forced to stay with a friend or other family members. In Charleston County, one man has come up with a solution for these unaccompanied students.

Kim Wilson, former principal at Stall High School in North Charleston, opened Mickey’s House in 2017. Young men between the ages of 17 and 21 working toward a diploma can interview to live at the house.

Three young men live there with two house parents, but there are four rooms available in the North Charleston home. Wilson wanted to create a home for kids who might otherwise drop out of school when faced with homelessness and a lack of basic needs.

The house parents treat the young men like family.

“We wanted to make this like a home, not an orphanage,” Wilson said.

Tracey Johnson Sr. and his wife Angela live in the house and look after the young men. They eat meals together each day and talk with each other “just like a normal family,” Johnson said.

“This is actually a family, this environment that me and my wife give them. It’s family. You can talk to us about anything,” Johnson said. He takes the kids fishing and goes to football games with them.

Dewitt Parker Jr., 18, has lived in the house for more than two months. He’s a senior at Stall High and plays football and runs track. He hopes to study psychology at Charleston Southern University.

When he was homeless, he wasn’t especially worried about money but was concerned about making it through high school and going to college.

“I got accepted to some schools, and I didn’t want that to be thrown away,” he said.

Now, he feels like he lives in a real home.

“It’s much easier now because, if I come downstairs, (Johnson’s) probably already down there. When I come home, the food is already cooked,” he said.

But for hundreds of other homeless students, Mickey's House is not an option.

Many people don't realize or want to see that homelessness is a problem in their own backyards, and it can be easy to blame homeless people for their situation. But advocates say that homelessness can happen to anyone.

"I think that's what the problems for our community is," said Swain, of the Berkeley County district. "We are not forgiving when it comes to homelessness.”