Hundreds of Berkeley teachers, parents fight for changes to school reopening plans

Hundreds of Berkeley County teachers and parents are calling on school officials to make changes to the district’s reopening model.

Under Berkeley County School District’s existing plan to bring students and teachers back to the classroom as the coronavirus pandemic continues, many teachers are required to juggle instruction to students both in person and those who are learning online at the same time.

This model requires educators to teach one group of students face-to-face while also engaging a second group of online students, who usually sign on via video call. It leads to frustration, confusion and exhaustion from some educators, who say that this style of teaching is a disservice to their students.

A petition demanding county school officials and board members allow teachers to choose just one so-called "learning pathway," either in person or virtual, quickly garnered hundreds of signatures after it was posted last week.

As of Tuesday, more than 1,620 individuals had added their names.

"The teachers of Berkeley County School District have been put in an untenable and unsustainable position," the petition reads. "Not only are they one of the only districts in South Carolina that is already face-to-face 5 full days a week, but they are working two jobs for the price of one."

Former Berkeley County teacher Melissa Soule helped organize the petition. Soule, who now works as a teacher for VirtualSC, the state’s online learning platform, still has a child in the BCSD school system.

Veteran and seasoned teachers are seriously struggling with the demands of dual teaching, she said.

"They are ready to walk away from the thing they love and the thing they were meant to do," she said.

The district reopened on Sept. 8 with five days of in-person instruction a week. Students also had the option to enroll in the so-called "blended pathway," where they learn entirely online and receive livestreamed instruction daily from their teachers.

Most of these teachers providing real-time online instruction are also required to teach students face-to-face, despite guidance from the S.C. Department of Education’s school reopening task force that strongly discourages so-called "dual teaching."

District spokeswoman Katie Tanner said that BCSD’s reopening model "was communicated clearly to the State Department of Education, and we received approval ... to deliver instruction following this plan."

The district is "confident that livestreaming direct classroom instruction is the most effective model to provide high-quality education for our students in a true learner-centered environment," Tanner said in a statement Tuesday.

Tanner also said the district hasn’t received any calls from parents or teachers regarding the petition.

"While there were challenges adjusting to this new instructional delivery model, as could be expected, school principals are reporting that teachers' comfort levels with the delivery model is increasing weekly," she said.

One of the petition’s requests to require students stay in their chosen learning pathway for at least nine weeks is already in place, Tanner said. The district granted parents’ requests to switch pathways during the first week of school but will not move students around until the end of the first nine weeks, except to accommodate students with extenuating circumstances, she said.

The petition also alleges that teachers don't have enough classroom space to keep students at least 6 feet apart for social distancing.

Soule said her eighth grade son originally enrolled in face-to-face instruction. To start, there were maybe a dozen or so kids in his classroom. By the end of the week, that number had grown to at least 20 students.

"They just kept piling in. And it made him more and more anxious and more and more scared to be there," Soule said.

Tanner said BCSD teacher caseloads under the blended model "do not exceed the maximum number of students as defined by the state and allows for a significant reduction of students present at a given time in a classroom."

Berkeley County parent Christa Buchan said she signed the petition after seeing her children and their teachers struggle with the blended online model.

"The teachers are distracted, for sure. And you don’t get the time that you need for instruction for each of these students. So they’re really having to double up," Buchan said.

As a result, her kids have both received more busywork and less direct instructional time with their teachers, she said.

"It just feels very rushed and like, ‘We’ll figure it out as we go.’ Which is fine when you're talking about, you know, maybe a family but we're talking about like 30,000 students plus thousands of employees," Buchan said.

The school district has provided teachers with additional support — such as "shoulder-to-shoulder coaching, modeling, conferencing with teachers and principals, and extended training opportunities — that is customized to the school need," Tanner said.

If a teacher is experiencing difficulties, she said, they should contact their principal for support.

Soule said she will present the petition before the school board during its next meeting on Oct. 13.