As the day gave way to dusk Monday evening, Vanity Reid Deterville stood before the crowd of mourners lost for words.
She’d thought all day, she said, about what she might say about the loss of yet another black transgender woman — the third, Denali Berries Stuckey, to be killed in South Carolina in the last year.
In the early morning hours Saturday, Stuckey, of North Charleston was found shot to death in North Charleston’s neck area on a roadside near Carner Avenue. She was 29.
“We will allow these officers to do their due diligence and find the person who committed this heinous crime,” Deterville said.
Investigators have not determined a motive in the woman’s homicide but have not ruled out whether Stuckey was targeted because of her gender identity. Nationally, on average, at least one in four trans people say they have been the victim of a bias-motivated assault, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality. In South Carolina, there are no laws on the books bolstering sentences for hate crimes. Only four other states have yet to add these protections: Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana and Wyoming. Last year, Charleston became the only municipality in the state to author its own policy.
Data from the Human Rights Campaign indicates that at least 12 transgender individuals have been killed in 2019.
“We haven’t excluded any possibilities,” North Charleston Deputy Chief Greg Gomes said Monday. “What we know is this was a homicide.”
Monday’s vigil, which drew as many as 200 attendees, was held at the newly minted Equality Hub in North Charleston, a space that will boast resources, event space and support for the Lowcountry-area LGBTQ community.
Deterville, 25, a Charleston-area LGBTQ advocate, stood atop a staircase as she addressed the sea of illuminated white candles.
“She was 29 years old,” Deterville said. Black transgender women on average, she reminded the crowd, have a life expectancy of 35 years in the United States. “She was six years shy of that,” she said.
Chase Glenn, the executive director of the Alliance for Full Acceptance, said at the vigil that the murders of black trans women were not eliciting sufficient widespread concern or alarm in the greater community.
“I hate to admit it, but (the killing of black trans women) doesn’t shock me because this kind of thing happens over and over and over,” he said, “where trans women of color, specifically black trans women are being murdered in our streets, and people aren’t even paying attention to it.”
While Deterville offered a rallying cry for those gathered at the vigil to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community, she also asked for caution.
"This is a very delicate time. There are people who are angry. There are people who want revenge. There are people who want to take their frustrations to the street," she said. "There are people who feel weak and don't know if they can go on. There are people who are confused."
She pleaded.
"Keep each other encouraged," Deterville said. "Keep each other lifted — please."