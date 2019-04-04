Note: The above image is not the apparent meteor reported on Thursday. In this frame grab made from dashboard camera video shows a meteor streaking through the sky over Chelyabinsk, about 930 miles east of Moscow, Friday, Feb. 15, 2013. After a surprise meteor hit Earth at 42,000 mph and exploded over a Russian city in February, smashing windows and causing minor injuries, scientists studying the aftermath say the threat of space rocks hurtling toward our planet is bigger than they had thought. (AP Photo/AP Video)