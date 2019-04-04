Just as dawn broke in Charleston on Thursday, an apparent meteor blazed across the dark morning sky, a tail of blue and green hues trailing behind it, according to witness accounts.
Social media was abuzz with speculation and wonder, with those who purportedly witnessed the aerial phenomenon reporting that the object was seen across coastal South Carolina and parts of North Carolina. Here, the bulk of sightings were reported shortly before 7 a.m.
#Fireball over South & North Carolina this morning around 6:50am.If you saw this event or/and if you have photos & videos: https://t.co/N0EuOVkOgjEvent page: https://t.co/aK1DKBz8qp- we are still investigating this event - pic.twitter.com/aYhOlMsE91— AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) April 4, 2019
The American Meteor Society, a nonprofit group that tracks meteor sightings, said it received more than 256 reports "about a fireball" seen over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas.
Getting a few calls and lots of reports of a bright meteor visible across SE SC and GA. Got pics or videos? Send them along! #scwx #gawx— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 4, 2019
Video of the morning meteor from the NC mountains. https://t.co/8Sl48d2RvO— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 4, 2019