Meteor

Note: The above image is not the apparent meteor reported on Thursday. In this frame grab made from dashboard camera video shows a meteor streaking through the sky over Chelyabinsk, about 930 miles east of Moscow, Friday, Feb. 15, 2013. After a surprise meteor hit Earth at 42,000 mph and exploded over a Russian city in February, smashing windows and causing minor injuries, scientists studying the aftermath say the threat of space rocks hurtling toward our planet is bigger than they had thought. (AP Photo/AP Video)

Just as dawn broke in Charleston on Thursday, an apparent meteor blazed across the dark morning sky, a tail of blue and green hues trailing behind it, according to witness accounts. 

Social media was abuzz with speculation and wonder, with those who purportedly witnessed the aerial phenomenon reporting that the object was seen across coastal South Carolina and parts of North Carolina. Here, the bulk of sightings were reported shortly before 7 a.m.

The American Meteor Society, a nonprofit group that tracks meteor sightings, said it received more than 256 reports "about a fireball" seen over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas.

This is a developing story.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.