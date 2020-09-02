Huger residents voice concerns over expansion of Donmar Sand Mines

HUGER — For three years, Edward Beaufort-Cutner has made the 20-mile drive from Huger to Moncks Corner for the monthly Berkeley County Council meetings just so his voice could be heard about the Donmar Sand Mines in his community.

And for three years, Beaufort-Cutner has felt like no one has been listening.

Beaufort-Cutner, along with about three dozen other Huger residents, attended a public meeting Tuesday night at the Baldwin Carson Outreach Center to voice their concerns about the expansion of the Donmar Sand Mines off Charity Church Road.

Donmar Sand Mines has submitted plans to expand its current site from 5 acres to more than 30 acres, pending approval by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The 5-acre site was bad enough when it was opened in 2017 Beaufort-Cutner said, but expanding the operation to six times its original size would be too much for the tiny, rural community to handle.

“It’s going to be an erosion of the community. It’s not something that’s going to elevate our community,” said Beaufort-Cutner, a Huger native who is retired from the Air Force. “Once you dig a massive hole in the ground, it’s worthless from then on. Absolutely worthless. For three years I’ve attended the Berkeley County Council meetings to tell them we didn’t want the mine in our community. Every month I went and no one was listening. My voice, the voice of the Huger community, isn’t being heard.”

For more than two years, community leaders have voiced their objections about the possible environmental impacts of expanding the mine. Berkeley County’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied Donmar’s request for a special exception to expand its mining operation in January 2018. But in September 2019, County Council approved a settlement agreement allowing the mine's expansion to move forward.

For Sybil Mitchell, who was born in Huger, it’s simply a matter of the quality of life she has grown accustomed to and wants to preserve.

“The Donmar sand mine is right in the middle of our community and Huger is a very small community,” said Mitchell, who is the program director of the Baldwin Carson Outreach Center. “We don’t have a lot of livable land because we’re surrounded by marsh and wetlands. Some of the land is off limits. The land that we live on is very small, but it is priceless to us. When developers or companies come in and extract those resources from us, it shrinks our community.”

Huger residents who live near the mine and members of the Coastal Conservation League believe the expansion would cause even more noise, increased traffic, and hurt the wildlife in the area. Water, which most residents get from private wells, is also a concern.

“It’s not just the noise and all the traffic,” said Paula Forbes, who has lived in Huger since 1985. “Another mining company already hit the water table in my neighborhood. They abandoned the mine and now we have this big hole in the ground. The same group that’s approving that mine is approving this mining expansion.”

Several Huger residents are convinced that DHEC would not approve a similar mine or an expansion if it were located in nearby Mount Pleasant or Daniel Island.

“It wouldn’t happen because those communities have the political power and influence to stop something like this,” Beaufort-Cutner said. “We are a tiny community. I hope DHEC denies them the permit on the quality-of-life issue alone. But it’s the same feeling we got when we went to the County Council meetings. ... The deal is already done.”

Officials from the Donmar Sand Mines company were not in Huger, but were a part of the virtual meeting on Tuesday.

“We are listening to what the community is saying, and we are taking notes to respond,” said Kevin Coffey, who represented Donmar Sand Mines.

DHEC is in the process of deciding whether to grant Donmar Sand Mines the permit to expand the site. DHEC will accept written public comments about the application through Sept. 16.