How your neighborhood voted when the 1st District turned blue

When Joe Cunningham defied long odds in November, becoming the first Democrat to win South Carolina's coastal congressional seat since the 1970s, his victory was due in large part to suburban Charleston turning blue.

In West Ashley, James Island, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Johns Island, Folly Beach, and some suburban parts of Dorchester and Berkeley counties, dozens of neighborhoods that helped elect Donald Trump president in 2016 gave the majority of their votes to Cunningham in the 1st Congressional District race.

The district is home to some of the fastest-growing areas in the state, and most residents weren't born in South Carolina, but a Post and Courier analysis and map of precinct-level results shows it was primarily older suburban areas that flipped blue.

For example, most precincts in the fast-growing northern part of Mount Pleasant voted for Republican candidate Katie Arrington, while those in southern Mount Pleasant went for Cunningham. In Berkeley County, the Cane Bay and Nexton developments supported Arrington. And in Bluffton, where the population increased by more than 60 percent just since 2010, Arrington won 12 of 15 precincts packed with newcomers.

Nationally, suburban voters — college-educated women in particular — helped Democrats take control of the House of Representatives. That was as true in Charleston as it was in Philadelphia, Chicago and Orange County, Calif.

"The election was a suburban rout" for Republicans, said a New York Times report.

Well-respected pollsters had given Cunningham slim chances of winning, a less than 9 percent chance of victory, largely because the 1st District's boundaries were drawn years ago to give Republicans a substantial advantage. Most of majority-black North Charleston is excluded from the district, for example.

The congressional district is the wealthiest and best-educated in South Carolina, extending along the coast from Hilton Head Island to McClellanville, and inland through parts of Dorchester and Berkeley counties. Trump won within that district by 13 percentage points in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

Midterm congressional elections typically are seen as a referendum on the president's performance and that was particularly true this year because Trump declared that to be the case. In the 1st District, Arrington was supported by Trump and she had beaten incumbent Republican and former Gov. Mark Sanford in the primary election partly because she said he didn't support Trump enough.

In both the primary and general election, Trump supported Arrington and on Twitter urged people to vote for her. The primary contest was the first election Sanford ever lost.

“We are the party of Donald J. Trump ... and now, congresswoman Katie Arrington,” Arrington said at her primary election victory party.

“There’s only one way to keep making America great again, and that is by electing people like Katie Arrington to Congress,” Trump said in a robocall voters received right before the general election.

But in November, enough voters declined to endorse "the party of Donald J. Trump" that Arrington, a one-term state lawmaker from Summerville, narrowly lost to Cunningham, a 36-year-old lawyer seeking public office for the first time.

Cunningham carried 50.62 percent of the vote to Arrington’s 49.21 percent.

In Mount Pleasant, Arrington lost half the precincts Trump won two years earlier. Across Charleston County, Cunningham won 40 precincts that Trump had won previously, plus 14 more in Dorchester County and 15 in Berkeley County.

During the contest, Cunningham raised more campaign money than Arrington, and two Republican mayors on barrier islands endorsed Cunningham due to concerns about offshore oil and gas exploration. However, despite the drilling issue, Arrington won the majority of barrier island voting precincts, including all three on Isle of Palms where the mayor endorsed her opponent.

The 1st District has 352 voting precincts spread across five counties. Cunningham defeated Arrington in 80 precincts that Trump won in 2018 presidential election, tied Arrington in another, and claimed every precinct that Clinton won in 2016.