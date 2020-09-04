You are the owner of this article.
How you can help family and dog of bicyclist killed in Charleston County crash

  • Updated
Kristopher Cotton

Kristopher Cotton, 36, of New York, and his dog, Ava, were on a bicycle trip to the Florida Keys when they were struck by a vehicle on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, on Savannah Highway in the Adams Run area. Cotton was killed and Ava suffered serious injuries. Cotton's family and friends are raising money for funeral expenses and Ava's veterinary care at the Charleston Animal Society. Provided

 Provided

Family and friends of an Upstate New York man who was killed in a crash in rural Charleston County this week are trying to raise money to bring him home. 

Kristopher Cotton, 36, of Saranac Lake, N.Y., was riding a bicycle around 1:45 p.m. Monday on Savannah Highway in the Adams Run area when he was hit by a vehicle, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said.

His dog, Ava, was riding in a small trailer attached to the bicycle and suffered serious injuries, according to the Charleston Animal Society, which is caring for her.

News of the crash brought an outpouring of support from the community. A GoFundMe page raising money for Cotton's family and Ava's veterinary care has raised more than $10,000 in three days.

Jenda Cotton, Kristopher's mother, said she's been comforted by stories from people who've met her son on the road. Knowing that his memory lives on and that her son touched so many people, even briefly, has helped ease the pain of his loss.

"We are just overwhelmed at the people who have been calling and writing us," Cotton said. "I can't say enough about Charleston."

Staff at the Charleston Animal Society are also raising funds for Ava's care. Her injuries, they said, are significant. 

"She suffered severe lacerations, a broken jaw and brain swelling from the accident," said Leigh Jamison, the Animal Society's associate director of veterinary care. "We got Ava stabilized and then took her to Veterinary Specialty Care to help with her more severe injuries, especially the cerebral edema."

Animal Society staff say they plan care for the dog until she can be reunited with Cotton's family in New York. 

The investigation into the crash that claimed Cotton's life and injured Ava is ongoing, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle that struck them, Antonio said. As of Friday, no charges had been filed. 

Cotton was biking from his home in New York to the Florida Keys when he was killed, said Linda Hilerio, a family friend who organized the GoFundMe page. 

Hilerio described Cotton as a "fly by the seat of his pants type guy," who gained a love of the road on a trip he took to Arizona. 

He was living with his mother, Jenda, when he left on his last journey, she said. 

In addition to his mother and dog, Cotton leaves behind a brother, three sisters, six nieces and three nephews, his mother said. 

Anyone who wants to donate to the Cotton family can visit the Love for Kris page at www.gofundme.com

Those who wish to donate toward Ava's veterinary expenses can visit CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

