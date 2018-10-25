Whoever struck gold in Simpsonville after purchasing the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth nearly $900 million (if they take the lump sum) has a difficult task ahead.
What would you do with hundreds of millions of dollars?
From investing into charities to paying off student debt, several Charleston-area residents have ideas of how they'd spend their winnings if they struck it rich.
Hades Samad
The Charleston resident said he’d invest in affordable housing. He said he is passionate about uplifting people and helping those in need, and feels that local governments don't create enough housing units for those who can't afford expensive rents.
“Most of the money would go toward uplifting the poor,” he said.
Tim Gallagher
The retired city manager from New Jersey agreed. He said he would keep only $2 million for himself and invest in inner-city programs, like helping children learn how to swim.
He was inspired when he went to the island of Grenada. All the local children there received swimming lessons, he said.
"You can be here in Charleston and not know how to swim," he said.
Daniel Smalls
Smalls said high school students in rural communities, Moncks Corner and St. Stephen specifically, could benefit from educational funding. He said he’d create ways to help them get to college.
“They have a lot of people fall through the cracks,” he said.
He added that he’d buy the entire Chick-fil-A restaurant chain because "it’s a successful business that runs well.”
Chelsea Vondram
A junior at the College of Charleston, Vondram is passionate about sustainability. She said she’d fund research to invent an alternative to plastic.
“Plastic is awful,” she said, adding that she’d also put money toward ways to clean up the ocean.
Brennan Gale
Gale admitted that he would enjoy an extravagant lifestyle. He said he’d buy his dream house on the beach and the peninsula, in addition to a new sports car every week and even enjoy life on the water.
"I'd bartend on an island," he said.
He did add, though, he would start a medical charity to help those with muscular dystrophy.
Kevin Jones
Jones said he’d purchase 100 acres of land and enjoy his newfound wealth. He also said he would invest in businesses to make more funds.
"I'd let my money grow," he said. "You know franchises make money."
Caitlin Munging
Munging, who works at Chick-fil-A, enjoys cooking.
"Maybe I'd open up a restaurant or something," she said.
She would focus on soul food and also create a shelter that offers free food.
Denise Riches
After helping her own two children who attend college in Australia, she said she would turn her attention to international efforts. Riches would finance international initiatives to buy women out of sex-trafficking in red light districts, in addition to drilling wells in Africa.
Riches has some advice for the ticket-holder.
“They should talk with Bill and Melinda Gates and see how they have that much money and use it as best as possible,” she said.