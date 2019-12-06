In the 19 months since the deadly fighting at South Carolina’s Lee Correctional Institution, the public has been told little about what transpired that night or the events that preceded the bloodshed. The Post and Courier set out to change that.
Over the past eight months, a team of three reporters collected thousands of pages of documents through open records requests, public archives and other sources. They also interviewed more than 150 state officials, experts, attorneys, current and former corrections officers and inmates — including direct witnesses to the violence.
This account is based on that reporting, drawing largely from descriptions of that night from dozens of inmates, prison staff and emergency responders who were there.
The reporting team encountered numerous challenges in producing this story. The Department of Corrections and the State Law Enforcement Division refused to release documents or answer questions pertaining to the melee, citing an ongoing criminal investigation and pending civil litigation.
Because state officials only allow journalists face-to-face access to inmates during organized tours, the reporting team wrote letters to more than 400 current and former inmates, mostly men housed at Lee during the killing spree. Among them were most of the more than 50 men under criminal investigation, or who had been at one time, for the homicides.
Reporters were able to communicate with more than 100 inmates through letters, emails, text messages and phone calls. Most spoke with reporters on the condition their names not be used, for fear of retribution from prison staff and fellow inmates.
The reporting team toured Lee Correctional twice with prison leaders. Reporters also interviewed top Corrections officials at length, including Director Bryan Stirling. The agency provided numerous documents sought through Freedom of Information Act requests but denied the newspaper access to key emails and other records. Those emails addressed internal concerns raised about a mass transfer of inmates to Lee before the riot and problems with cell door locks. The Post and Courier obtained those records through other sources.