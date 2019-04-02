Hundreds of thousands of people will swarm the Charleston area this weekend for what is roundly considered its busiest cluster of festivals and events of the year.
Want one big viewing tip? Leave the drone at home: It's against federal law — sort of.
Flying an unauthorized Unmanned Aircraft System won't be tolerated above the Cooper River Bridge Run, the Volvo Car Open, Summerville's Flowertown Festival, the Lowcountry Cajun Festival or pretty much any of the other crowd-drawing spectacles taking place.
That's because you're not allowed to fly drones directly over crowds of people or too close to other aircraft. A half-dozen or so helicopters and fixed-wing planes will be cruising above Saturday's Bridge Run alone. Commercial and communication companies authorized to cruise any of the events already have been briefed on the restrictions involved.
Nobody's kidding here. In 2017, a drone smashed into the windshield of a helicopter above the Bridge Run, said Scott Newsome, the city of Charleston's fleet management director and a Federal Aviation Administration local liaison.
"There's no outright ban on the use of drones," he said, because the FAA doesn't regulate below 1,200 feet. But the FAA and the other governments involved strongly encourage people not to launch anywhere near the events. A stray turn could be too dangerous and become a violation.
FAA personnel and law enforcement on the ground will be watching. Fines can range in the thousands of dollars.
Want a few more tips for this coming weekend? We'll start with a 'stache:
42nd Cooper River Bridge Run and Walk
Primp that mustache: Participants and fans are encouraged to wear a mustache (real or fake) to remember Julian Smith — the long-time race director who died last month after a battle with brain cancer. Share a picture of your mustache on social media using #MustacheForJulian.
It may not be too late: There were still open slots to register for the run earlier this week. The race will be capped at 40,000 people. Go to bridgerun.com for more details.
The bridge length: The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge is 2.5 miles long, but the run is a 10K, or 6.2 miles. The race is from Mount Pleasant to Charleston.
If you’re looking to break a record: The women’s running record is 31 minutes, 19 seconds and was set by Elana Meyer in 1997. The men’s running record is 27:40 and was set by James Koskei in 2000. The fastest women’s wheelchair time was 37:10 set in 2013 by Ilana Dupont. The fastest men’s wheelchair time was 24:30 set in 2007 by Tyler Byers.
Keep clear: Clear backpacks will be handed out to race participants. Backpacks, bags and purses could be searched in certain areas at the start and end of the race. Police officers will be stationed throughout the course.
Traffic and parking: Traffic and parking will be a bear. Anticipate issues to start Friday in both Mount Pleasant and Charleston as race materials are set up ahead of time. Road closures will start as early as Friday night in some spots, with widespread closures to expand on race day. All roads should be reopened by 2 p.m. Saturday; some will be reopened as soon as the race passes through.
Shuttle buses will run 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. from four spots — two in Mount Pleasant, one in downtown Charleston and one in North Charleston. Check bridgerun.com for locations. Racers must be in their starting corral by 7 a.m. Take your original shuttle back to pick up your car after the race.
If you’re looking for a place to park overnight, three garages will feature discount rates starting at 5 p.m. Friday (cars must be removed by 2 p.m. Sunday):
- Charleston Visitors Center’s garage on Mary Street, between King and Meeting
- SC Aquarium garage on Calhoun Street, between King and Meeting
- 34 St. Philip St. garage on St. Philip Street, between George and Liberty streets
Those who want to stay away from the race should avoid the following spots — Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, the bridge itself, as well as Meeting, King and Calhoun streets in downtown Charleston. Or just stay away all together.
The Volvo Car Open
Tickets: Tickets for the professional women's tennis tournament on Daniel Island for Friday's quarterfinals, Saturday's semifinals and Sunday's championship match range from a $35 grandstand seat to $77-$82 for a terrace seat. Gates open at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Check the schedule for matches. For more information, go to www.volvocaropen.com.
Bring the kids: Junior tickets (for children 16 and under) are free all week, and there's plenty for the kids to do if watching world-class players is not enough. Mini nets and junior rackets are available at the Net Gen Zone, and fans can stop by the Dunlop court for the "Serve for the Kids Challenge."
Food and drink: No food or beverages may be brought into the tournament site, but the event has dining options aplenty, including a new rooftop restaurant. Backpacks and bags will be screened at the gate.
Traffic and parking: With access limited on and off Daniel Island (it is an island, after all), getting there could be a slow go from Interstate 526. Parking should be available at the Family Circle Tennis Center, depending on the day, or Benefitfocus a few blocks away. You also could scoot to the island by water taxi and park your bike in a rack near the front gate.
App for that? Yep, use the Volvo Car Open app to track play.
Quiet, please: No flash photography is allowed, and fans must quiet their cell phones during matches and remain seated during play. Once a point is over, feel free to yell for your favorite player. If you are watching the Volvo Car Open on the Tennis Channel at home, feel free to yell whenever you like.
The 47th annual Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival
Who’s coming: More than 400 artists, vendors and businesses, thousands of freshly bloomed azaleas and an estimated quarter of a million guests are expected to flood into Summerville during the three-day festival.
Traffic and parking: Parking can be tricky because it’s first come, first served on the street and at the garage. People will advertise other parking spots around town, so keep an eye out for signs. After 6 p.m. Friday, a bus lot at East 6th South Street and the Berlin G. Meyer Parkway will open up. Don’t use church lots (unless there's a sign offering parking) or block driveways. Avoid any and all "no parking" signs because you could get towed.
Keep these at home: Drones, golf carts, pets and weapons are not allowed.
Double Trouble: Because of the popularity of Food Truck Friday, expect double the number of dining options. All food trucks — 11 this year — will be at West 2nd South Street. There’s also The Taste, which features local options on Main Street between 5th and 6th streets.
What’s the cost: Admission is free, but bring plenty of money for food and other attractions.
When is it: Friday through Sunday
28th annual Lowcountry Cajun Festival
What's up: Zydeco, crawfish jambalaya, etouffee — Fais-do-do, cher! The festival brings a bit of Louisiana to the Lowcountry with live music, a craft market, kids' rides and plenty of finger-lickin' food. If you're really feeling up to a challenge, bust your (taste) buds against the best in the crawfish eating contest, which starts at 2:30 p.m. Pass a good time! For more information, go to the www.ccprc.com.
When and where: 12-6 p.m. Sunday at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive.
Cost: $15. Golden Pass holder and children 12 and under get in free. Credit will get it but cash will be more convenient. No personal checks.
Don'ts: Don't bring pets, or try to lug in coolers. Food and beverages will be available. Vendors will operate on a ticket basis.
Traffic and parking: In relative terms, traffic and parking shouldn't be too bad. Riverland Drive is two lane, so traffic is likely to back up leading to the park entrance, but parking inside is plentiful.
Other stuff:
Charleston Honey & Bee Expo
Get a taste of honey and watch it being made, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Cinebarre, 963 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Free. www.charlestonbees.org/honeybee-expo
Naval Shipyard Reunion
An opportunity for former Charleston Naval Shipyard employees, friends and families to reunite at this special event, 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston. $12. 843-308-4746 or bit.ly/2OzpuDj
Kiawah Art & House Tour
Arts, etc.’s 19th annual fundraiser tour. Each home displays unique architecture, features, views and art collections. Please note the following: flat-heeled shoes only; homes are not easily accessible to people with disabilities; children under 12 are not permitted. 1-5 p.m. Friday. $55. kiawahartsetc.org/art-house-tour