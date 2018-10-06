In the coming weeks and months, officers and deputies in Florence County will be faced with an arduous task — dealing with their grief while they continue to serve their community.

The line-of-duty death of Sgt. Terrence Carraway and the wounding of six other officers during the nearly two-hour shootout Wednesday marks one of the most devastating blows to the American law enforcement community since the 2016 shooting in Dallas that left five officers in that department dead and nine others wounded. Carraway's death was the second time in 2018 that a South Carolina officer has been killed by gunfire.

Traumatic incidents like the death of an officer and the wounding of others can open deep wounds for both the law enforcement agencies and communities impacted.

But officers are faced with unique challenges. They must continue to do their jobs while keeping their emotions in check. They must serve their communities while not succumbing to fear, anger or paranoia. In short, they don't get a break.

For York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, whose agency suffered the loss of Detective Mike Doty in a January ambush shooting that also wounded three other deputies, line-of-duty deaths, particularly shootings, establish a "new normal" for the impacted agencies.

"Before maybe we were getting a little relaxed," Tolson said. "Now the guard is back up. Similar calls are given more attention. The sadness is still there. These officers are digging down. They're putting on that armor."

'Crying standing up'

First, however, officers and deputies with the Florence Police Department and Florence County Sheriff's Office will have to work through their grief.

Everyone in law enforcement knows the job can be dangerous, but that doesn't deter them, Tolson said. They serve because they are called by a sense of purpose.

Support from the community can help reaffirm that, the sheriff said.

On Jan. 16, Doty was assisting in a search for a suspect who had shot and injured a canine handler. The suspect ambushed him and two SWAT team members, fatally shooting the veteran detective.

The law enforcement community in York County was shaken after Doty's death, but small expressions of support helped them through, Tolson said.

Residents provided meals to the Sheriff's Office as well as to the York Police Department, he said. They told officers and deputies they were appreciated in face-to-face interactions. They lined the streets by the thousands for Doty's funeral procession.

These small, everyday acts of compassion helped the officers and deputies not dwell on their sadness, Tolson said.

"Tragedy can do two things: It can divide you or it can unite you," he said. "I certainly believe that Mike Doty's tragedy has united us. The Lord will put it into perspective."

Officers in Florence are in the beginning stages of that process, but it appears that residents and fellow law enforcement officers from around the country are lending their support.

"We are incredibly proud of the men and women that serve, even with such great sorrow," said Lt. Michael Brandt, a spokesman for the Florence Police Department. "They chose not to relinquish their posts. It is a courageous thing to continue to serve with the same energy and focus. We're crying, but we're crying standing up."

Brothers in blue

Resources like officers from law enforcement agencies across the Palmetto State, FBI agents and chaplains have poured into Florence in the days following Wednesday's shooting.

Assistant Charleston County Sheriff Mitch Lucas said his agency would send four deputies to ride along with Florence County deputies through Saturday.

The deputies serve both to support personnel in Florence and to help them keep their emotions in check, Lucas said.

"Even though you have this monumentally horrible situation, there are still calls to take," the assistant sheriff said during a Thursday press conference. "There are still crimes going on. There are still people needing help."

Having someone in a patrol car with an officer or deputy who's dealing with a traumatic event is an invaluable help, Lucas said.

"They're in a highly emotional state," he said. "They might not make very good decisions. The ride-along officer is there also to make sure that the unbelievable emotional outburst from something like this is kept in check."

Lucas also spoke of his memories of a recent line-of-duty death that impacted the Charleston County agency — the September 2014 killing of Deputy Joe Matuskovic and wounding of his partner, Deputy Michael Ackerman.

"I had the same gut-wrenching feeling when I found out (Wednesday) that we had another cop killed in this state," the assistant sheriff said. "When you've been doing this for a while, you've been to more cop funerals than anyone should have to. Once you've done one, it's hard to shake that feeling."

An analysis of records compiled by the Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit group that tracks law enforcement deaths, shows that that 29 officers have died by gunfire in South Carolina since 1998. The deadliest single year within that period was 2002 with five shooting deaths.

For Terry Gainey, vice president of the S.C. Fraternal Order of Police, Carraway's passing is both a personal and professional challenge.

Gainey grew up across the street from Carraway's wife and had known the Florence officer for many years. The two coached sports in Darlington and were neighbors.

"When an officer falls doing what they love, we all hurt," he said. "You have no choice but to drive on. Our job is to protect (the community). There's so much to this job. You do it because you love people. Terrence Carraway was the absolute epitome of that."

Despite the pain, Gainey says he's holding on to hope.

Carraway, a 30-year police veteran, leaves behind a family that adored him, a community that loved him and an incredible legacy, his friend said.

"His heart was as big as he was," Gainey said. "He would want us to take care of ourselves. If you do your best to emulate the person and personality of Terrence Carraway, you will have done very well for yourself in life."