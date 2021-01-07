How South Carolina's federal prosecutors could bring charges against Capitol rioters

Federal prosecutors in South Carolina will likely use the U.S. government’s Anti-Riot Act to bring charges against South Carolinians who traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to join a mob that stormed the Capitol building.

U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy pledged Wednesday night to prosecute anyone from South Carolina who participated in the mayhem that briefly disrupted the certification of the presidential election and left four people dead.

But his office has limited jurisdiction over crimes committed in the nation’s capital.

The federal riot law is a key tool at McCoy’s disposal in this case, current and former federal prosecutors told The Post and Courier Thursday.

That law, enacted in 1968 in response to national protests over the Vietnam War and civil rights, makes it a federal crime to travel across state lines — including via the internet or by mail — with plans to incite a riot or participate in one. The wording of the law closely mirrors the kind of wrongdoing McCoy pledged to target in his Wednesday evening tweet. Charges under the Anti-Riot Act carry up to five years in prison.

The nation's civil disorder law, also employed against protesters in riots last year, makes it a federal crime to “to obstruct, impede, or interfere” with firefighters or police officers performing their duties.

McCoy and other U.S. attorneys will be under pressure to crack down on the mob of President Donald Trump's supporters that violently overtook the Capitol building Wednesday. He could not be reached for comment Thursday on his plans for prosecuting the offenders.

Last year, at the instruction of Trump and then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr, federal prosecutors across the country took a hard-line stance on rioting that emerged from protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police in May.

McCoy’s office charged six people in connection with rioting in Charleston and Columbia, with crimes ranging from violating the Anti-Riot Act to arson and firearms violations.

Former U.S. Attorney Pete Strom said he expects federal officials to approach Wednesday’s riot with similar gusto.

“These congressmen saw their lives flash before them,” Strom said. “This could have gone a lot worse if those people had been armed. I think you’re going to see a significant federal interest in getting to the bottom of who is driving all this."

To charge someone under the Anti-Riot Act, investigators will first need to identify people who participated in the mob. Then they will dig into the participants’ prior communications to determine whether they planned for the protest to become violent, a source close to the FBI investigation said.

Investigators will likely rifle through suspects’ social media posts, private messages and email accounts, said Strom, who served under President Bill Clinton. Prosecutors will probably throw the book at anyone determined to be an organizer.

Finding the perpetrators should be relatively easy, former prosecutors agreed.

Many were not wearing masks, despite shouting in close-quarters crowds for hours during a global pandemic.

They stormed a building with a robust surveillance system. They posed for photos as they ransacked congressional offices and the U.S. Senate chamber, and they posted those pictures to social media as if there would be no consequences.

“That’s the way mob mentality works,” former U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles said. “They think what they are doing is OK.”

A number of South Carolinians attended Wednesday’s rally to protest the results of the presidential election and assert, without evidence, that Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden is not the lawful winner. It is unclear how many of them became violent with police at the Capitol building.

Thursday morning, the FBI tweeted it is seeking to identify people who instigated the violence. “We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” the agency tweeted. “If you have information, visit fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

The post’s replies filled quickly with commenters trying to identify rioters.

Nettles applauded McCoy, a Trump appointee, for promising to pursue charges.

"At a bare minimum, everybody can agree that the president didn’t do anything to keep it from happening," said Nettles, a Democrat. "I applaud Peter for talking a bold stand on that issue.”