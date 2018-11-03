South Carolinians can vote early by casting absentee ballots Saturday and Monday — and a record number already have.
More than 230,000 absentee ballots have been cast through Friday, a state record for a midterm election that breaks the old mark set in 2014 by nearly 50 percent, the S.C. Election Commission reported.
More than 180,000 voters have cast absentee ballots in person so far.
Minority voters, who make up 30 percent of registered voters in South Carolina, accounted for 36 percent of in-person absentee ballots.
South Carolina technically does not have "early voting," but voters can cast absentee ballots before Tuesday citing one of several reasons such as having to work on Election Day.
Voters can check where to cast ballots with their county election office.
In-person absentee voting lasts until 1 p.m. Saturday and runs from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday.
Registered voters need to bring one of these types of photos identification — S.C. driver’s license, U.S. passport, military ID, S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card or S.C. voter registration card with photo.
Registered voters who do not have a photo ID can cast a provisional ballot.