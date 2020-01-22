South Carolina is the sixth-fastest-growing state in the U.S.

As municipalities in the Palmetto State grapple with those people taking root, they are increasingly tasked with finding new ways to bring people to their town while also keeping current residents happy.

One method they’ve found to do that? Youth sporting complexes.

In November, Dorchester County identified soccer fields in the county’s Oakbrook area that needed upkeep, and a Tax Increment Financing plan — also called a TIF district — gave them an avenue to complete necessary revitalization.

The decision, county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said, was a comprehensive one.

“Improvements to the soccer fields are being made in order to attract more tournaments and provide better fields for our youth,” she said. “We hope that the improvements to the fields will draw more participants who will then eat and spend money in the Oakbrook area.”

Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byars, who was heavily involved in the plans for the TIF district, said the fields have been there since the 1970s and are in poor condition due to a lack of an adequate drainage system. It's estimated the repairs will cost between $6 and $8 million, though that hasn't been put out to bid, Byars said.

“If it rains on a Tuesday, you can’t play on those fields until Thursday,” he said. “This is one of the things we’ve been needing to improve for a long time.”

First and foremost, Byars said, the improvements are about taking care of the kids and families of the county.

“Lot of communities bring in sports tourism, and while yes (the improvements) will bring in money to Dorchester County and Oakbrook, we also need to make sure we take care of our kids and families first,” he said.

“We just need to make sure we’re investing to make sure that our families can have an outdoor lifestyle," Byars added.

Dorchester County is far from the only area using youth sports as a method to increase its impact in South Carolina. In Orangeburg, for example, the city is putting the finishing touches on a nine-field recreation facility that City Administrator John Yow hopes will put the town on the map for youth baseball and softball.

Before the facility came to fruition, Yow said, it had been around 50 years since Orangeburg had invested in building infrastructure for youth sports. The town had seen other municipalities be successful in prioritizing sports facilities in their development and decided to join the pack.

“This is also for our local citizens of Orangeburg and Orangeburg County,” he said. “Anything we build we don’t just have tourism in mind.”

For a smaller town in central South Carolina, a state-of-the art sports facility has the potential to generate more widespread interest — which can be a boon to the local economy.

“We don’t have the coasts and the beaches like other towns, so we have to find other ways,” Yow said.

In the Lowcountry, the town of Moncks Corner has also had success with constructing recreational facilities.

Since the town finished its regional recreational complex in 2016 — and has since added a football field and concession area — athletics director Becky Ellison said participation in youth sports has been up nearly 10 percent.

“Not only is it an amenity for our community, but those things add to (citizen) quality of life,” she said. “Not only has it improved quality of life with those who come from out of town, but those in town.”

Now, the town is able to offer two seasons each of youth baseball, softball, soccer and flag football, in addition to the other recreational programs. That goes a long way, Ellison said, as the town and tri-county area continue to expand at a rapid pace.

“Moncks Corner is growing by the day,” she said. “And I think our community and citizens appreciate what we have to offer.”