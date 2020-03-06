How SC law criminalizing premarital sex came into play in a recent state Supreme Court case

A yearslong battle over the death benefits of a man who drowned while working in Williamsburg County ended this week with an S.C. Supreme Court decision that involved an obscure state law — its fornication statute, which dates to 1880.

South Carolina is one of a shrinking pool of states that criminalizes fornication, premarital sex, which is punishable by a fine of between $100 and $500, six months to a year in prison or both.

While the law is rarely, if ever, enforced as a criminal offense, legal scholars say keeping it on the books is problematic. Case law has declared fornication statutes unconstitutional in states like Georgia, New Jersey and Iowa.

"We don't really know if they're being enforced," said JoAnne Sweeny, a law professor at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. "The fact is, if they're still on the books, they can be enforced. They're kind of zombie laws. They're dead, but they can be resurrected at any point."

In the recent South Carolina case, Justices awarded the benefits tied to Timothy York's death to his mother, Shirley, according to an opinion published on Wednesday. York's girlfriend, Yvonne Burns, also claimed the benefits, but the court ruled against her.

According to case documents, York drowned in August 2013 when a boat he was aboard capsized on a pond at Longlands Plantation in Greeleyville, where he was working.

York's brother, and executor of his estate, filed a claim for death benefits with the state Workers' Compensation Commission, documents said. Burns claimed she was entitled to the benefits because she was either his common-law wife or his dependent.

The commission found Burns was not his common-law wife and she didn't dispute that finding. It also denied her claim as a dependent, citing South Carolina's fornication statute.

"The General Assembly did not intend for the statutory term 'dependent' to include someone in an 'illicit' relationship," documents from the commission said.

Burns took her case to the S.C. Court of Appeals, which ruled in June 2018 that there was no evidence of premarital sex on the record. The court reversed the ruling and asked the commission to determine whether Burns qualified as a dependent.

After further proceedings, that question fell to the state Supreme Court.

Court documents describe Burns' relationship with York as "sporadic," and that both she and York claimed no dependents on their tax returns.

The state's high court found that to qualify as a dependent, Burns had to show she relied on Burns "for the reasonable necessities of life," documents said.

Justices stated that she failed to show that and awarded York's mother the benefits as his sole dependent.

While the Palmetto State's fornication statute didn't end up being the focus of the recent Supreme Court decision, Sweeny said it's troubling that laws criminalizing premarital sex, adultery and gay sex still exist.

The laws date back to colonial times and were particularly prevalent in New England, but have also existed in states such as Wisconsin, Idaho, Illinois and Mississippi, she said.

On Wednesday, Virginia repealed its fornication statute.

While such laws generally fell out of use in the 1960s, Sweeny said she's found more recent examples of authorities carrying out sting operations to catch people engaging in premarital or gay sex.

"By keeping it on the books, we leave people vulnerable to misuse," she said.