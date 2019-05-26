After controversy arose over a perceived lack of supplies available at a storm shelter as Hurricane Florence barreled toward the Carolinas, officials say they've learned valuable lessons on how to care for the area's most vulnerable residents.
Florence was still a powerful Category 4 hurricane at the time and looked to be heading directly toward the Charleston area when officials received a last-minute piece of bad news: Charleston County schools were not suitable for use as shelters against a storm of that strength.
Authorities then sent residents to designated schools in Dorchester and Berkeley counties, including Goose Creek High School, where controversy brewed.
In the days before Florence made landfall last year, One80 Place residents were sent to a Red Cross shelter that had been set up at Goose Creek High School. Homeless residents from North Charleston, as well as residents of public housing in Charleston, followed.
At the time, many evacuees at the shelter said they were upset by a lack of blankets and cots, that food was low quality and that shelter operations seemed disorganized.
Before the storm, officials sent out public service messages stating that shelters should be considered a last resort and that evacuees should bring their own supplies because little to nothing would be provided.
South Carolina's disaster response plan specifies that cots are not provided at shelters but that considerations are made "for functional and access needs and or disabilities will be made by health services in the shelters for medical cots."
But many of the people at the Goose Creek shelter stated at the time that they never received those warnings and said that they had little time to prepare for evacuations.
In May, representatives from Charleston County Emergency Management, the Red Cross and One80 Place, a nonprofit that operates a homeless shelter in Charleston, met to discuss plans for the upcoming hurricane season and how to avoid issues that cropped up during prior storms.
Authorities have had the opportunity to hone their disaster response plans over the last four years after a series of major incidents, beginning with the 1,000-year flood in 2015, have impacted the Charleston area and South Carolina as a whole, said Jason Patno, director of the County Emergency Management Department.
"We've been able to exercise our emergency operations," Patno said. "We've been able to greatly refine our transportation process, improve upon our sheltering program and fortify already established relationships within the tri-county including government and private sector."
Stacey Denaux, One80 Place's CEO, said her organization will be working to "manage expectations" about what will be available at Red Cross shelters and will ensure that the homeless shelter's residents are provided with essentials like blankets, pillows, toiletries and proper storage for medication any time they need to evacuate from the path of any future storms.
For Louise Welch Williams, regional CEO for the Red Cross in South Carolina, the key is to continue working closely with government agencies and other organizations.
"No disaster response is perfect, but South Carolina's come a long way," Williams said. "The relationship (between agencies) is stronger than ever. We're one strong team."
Denaux said she's optimistic. Her organization is conducting inventory and will work to make sure they have enough blankets and other essential supplies on hand before a hurricane or other natural disaster hits the area.