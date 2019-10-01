With a Charleston road network that's defined by bridges, limited alternative routes and lots of traffic driven by unending population growth, the domino effect was dramatic Monday when a single intersection was shut down.

Charleston-area residents have seen this before — when the James B. Edwards Bridge between Daniel Island and Mount Pleasant was closed due to a failing cable; when the Don Holt Bridge between North Charleston and Daniel Island was closed after tarps and netting fell on the roadway; when the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge was closed due to falling ice.

On Monday, drivers on Johns Island and James Island, in West Ashley and beyond experienced an hours-long traffic nightmare after a truck pulled down traffic signals and cable lines at a key intersection. The mid-day wreck on Maybank Highway and River Road shut down one of the only two ways on or off Johns Island, access from the Stono River bridge, for more than nine hours.

Charleston police and traffic planners already plan to look at how they can keep such problems from snowballing in the future, but recent experience with the Wando River bridges has shown it will be a tough task: Shut down just one key route and all the traffic flows like water in the only directions it can go until it backs up and floods the roads with frustrated drivers.

What happened Monday

According to Charleston officials, a flatbed truck pulling a piece of heavy road-repair machinery caught on overhead Comcast cable lines at the busy intersection of Maybank Highway and River Road a little before noon, pulling down two poles and the wire-mounted traffic signals there.

The incident caused another driver to swerve into a ditch, traffic signals were shattered and the intersection that connects Johns Island to the Stono River bridge was closed to traffic.

Justin Follmer, a Johns Island resident who was on his way to James Island for lunch at just before noon, was run off the road as the incident happened.

“(The truck driver) clipped the traffic lights and the load he was carrying snagged the cables and started tearing them down. It was like driving through spaghetti, but I ran out of road as I tried to avoid the cable," Follmer said. He was glad no one was injured.

Describing the traffic that resulted, Follmer said, “That’s the problem with our island. There are only two ways on or off. It’s maddening that they haven’t finished I-526."

Motorists bound for Johns Island — or Wadmalaw, Kiawah or Seabrook — had to detour through West Ashley to the notoriously congested Main Road intersection on Savannah Highway. Multiple collisions occurred "as a result of the traffic congestion," police said.

Police and community response

"That's just not something you can snap your fingers and fix," said Capt. Chip Searson, head of Charleston Police's Special Units Division, which covers traffic.

Searson said he was just as surprised as anyone else that one closed intersection could cause so much traffic congestion.

"I'm just as sorry as anyone that it took that long," he said.

It was challenging to reroute from the intersection, he said, since Main Road became the only way to get on or off the island. All police could do was turn drivers around, he said.

"There's no use for people to be aggravated, and especially to direct that at police. We did the best we could do," Searson said.

Outraged drivers went to social media to question why the intersection took nine hours to fix, leading to long commutes for parents bringing home their children from school and others driving to and from work.

Johns Island resident Grace Akers said her commute to Folly Beach for work took nearly three hours instead of the usual 30 minutes.

"It's ridiculous," she said, pointing to the complaints on social media from fellow Johns Island residents that the island is over-developed yet lacking in sufficient infrastructure.

On social media, some residents argued that a finished Interstate 526 would have allowed drivers to bypass the closed intersection and avoid the congestion. Opponents of that highway project have argued that long-standing plans to redesign the intersection of Maybank Highway and River Road would provide the most cost-effective traffic relief.

Charleston County has approved plans to improve that intersection, and created part of what's known as the "pitchfork" — additional traffic lanes that would bypass the intersection and connect Maybank Highway traffic from James Island to River Road both north and south of the intersection. Had those lanes existed Monday, some traffic could have still gotten on and off the island that way.

Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana said the county is working on acquiring land needed for the intersection improvements. Charleston County Council on Oct. 17 will consider approving the exercise of eminent domain, allowing the government to take and pay for needed land.

"For the Northern Pitchfork, we are working to receive the Army Corps of Engineers Permit and a land disturbance permit from SC DHEC," he said, referring to the road that will connect from Maybank Highway to River Road, north of the intersection.

A development plan recently approved by Charleston City Council could lead to the creation of the "southern pitchfork" at the same intersection. However, the plan for lanes connecting to River Road south of the Maybank Highway intersection currently has no funding.

"The problem that brought traffic to a standstill from noon until almost 10 p.m. last night was infuriatingly simple," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg posted on Facebook. "One truck took out one intersection in one area of the city. That's it."

He said the incident shows why both parts of the pitchfork are needed, why the city worked with the county to widen Maybank Highway, and why the city supports extending Interstate 526 from West Ashley across Johns Island to James Island.

By 9:30 p.m., crews had replaced the two damaged traffic lights and repaired or replaced more than 300 feet of traffic signals cables. New poles were installed to hang the traffic lights.

“We essentially rebuilt an intersection in an evening,” said Keith Benjamin, director of the Department of Traffic and Transportation.

“Obviously, the intersection went down at a very inopportune time, a few hours before peak travel time. It obviously caused a big ripple effect,” Benjamin said.

Police plan to conduct a multidisciplinary review as they investigate the collision and the chain reaction that caused nine hours of traffic in the area. City officials will also be reviewing the incident report, with plans to contact the trucking company's insurer.