It's just before noon on a Thursday, and reference librarians Rebecca Miller and Laura Grabling are pulling a table into the center of a multipurpose room at a West Ashley library.
They glance around the carpeted room and grab four chairs. Then, they wait for people to arrive and for the conversations to start.
To others, the back-and-forth chatter sounds broken at times with momentary stalls as participants mentally search for the right word.
Other times, the interactions can highlight cultural differences that may otherwise go unnoticed to those who were born and raised in the United States.
Here in this space, stumbling over words is expected, asking questions is welcomed, and practice is gently encouraged. For non-English speakers, the simple setup is a linguistic haven.
"Why is everything here so sweet?" a participant once asked, later noting that the sugar in American food was a major shock to her tastebuds after living in China most of her life.
Since January, the Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library has been hosting the "English Conversation Hour" on a weekly basis. Anyone who wants to practice speaking English is invited to attend. To date, Miller said, participants have hailed from many countries, including Colombia, China, Ukraine and Algeria.
On average, about five people show up, but attendance fluctuates. Providing a space where people can ask questions without being embarrassed was a need Miller and Gramling saw at their library branch.
Miller, whose parents are from England, said the program is about carrying on something her parents told her after they became naturalized American citizens.
"We need to take it upon ourselves to help people in other countries, no matter where we are. I took that to heart and took that into this program," said Miller, who worked on an English-speaking program with Saudi Arabian students when she was in college.
Other libraries in the region are piloting similar programs to help non-English speakers in the Lowcountry.
During the month of July, the John's Island Regional Library offered what it called the "American Dreamers Assistance" program. In addition to helping patrons practice their English, the program also sought to help non-English speakers prepare to take the GED and the U.S. Citizenship Test.
"Libraries should serve as welcome centers for new Americans, so programs like the English Conversation Hour not only let people practice their English-speaking skills but they also give them a chance to meet others in the community," said Devon Andrews, manager of programming and outreach for the Charleston County Public Library system.
"Language can be a barrier that can make people feel isolated from their communities, so we are looking to change that," Andrews added.
According to the 2013-2017 American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census, 21.3 percent of people in the United States speak a language other than English at home. In South Carolina, specifically, that number is nearly 7 percent.
Grambling said past participants told her that having a place to come and talk outside of their homes helped them overcome fears about saying the wrong thing and feeling further ostracized from their new community.
It's one of the reasons why Gramling and Miller said they never ask about a patron's legal status.
"You come as you are, and then we are going to be here," Miller said.
When no one showed up at a recent English Conversation Hour, Gramling and Miller were already planning what they could do next to better serve the public.
Picking a new time was discussed, along with taking the program into the community.
"We are a reflection of this part of West Ashley," Miller said. "And if that means taking this program outside of the library walls, then that's what we will do."