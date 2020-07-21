How North Charleston police arrested 1 suspect in killing of new CofC provost's husband

A woman who flagged down a North Charleston police officer led authorities to one of the two teens charged with fatally shooting the husband of a new College of Charleston official last week.

Details of the arrest were found in a police report released Tuesday that outlined how North Charleston police officers first found the teen.

According to the North Charleston police report, the woman, whom police did not identify, flagged down an officer near Stark Lane and Dorchester Road about 6:45 p.m. Friday, the same day as the shooting on King Street.

As the officer pulled into a parking lot to speak with the woman, he could hear two teenage boys using expletives as they pointed toward her, the report said.

Because both teens are minors, neither was identified in the police report.

The woman, speaking of the two teens, said "it was them" and that they had stolen a car, the report said.

The woman "stated she had just left the city of Charleston detective bureau and that they were the wanted suspects in reference to a murder that happened at the College of Charleston," according to the report.

Friday morning, Tom DiLorenzo and his wife, Suzanne Austin, were walking downtown when two robbers demanded money from them near King and Clifford streets, police said. DiLorenzo, 63, was shot about 6:15 a.m. and died at Medical University Hospital a short time later.

Austin, the college’s newly appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, wasn’t physically hurt. The teens, 15 and 16 years old and both from the North Charleston area, were arrested the same day. One of them was taken into custody by Charleston police while the second was arrested by North Charleston officers.

The officer spoke with a Charleston police detective who said the teens needed to be identified, the report said. They fled as the officer turned his cruiser around.

"I was not able to locate the subjects," the report said. "Approximately 10 minutes later we were given information that they were possibly on Poplin Avenue."

Both teens were described as being over 6 feet tall, with one was wearing red shorts, colorful socks and walking away "at a fast pace," the report said.

Officers found the teens at a Poplin Avenue home, but they ran off, the report said.

After a chase, officers found one between Oregon and Poplin avenues and the second at a Cardinal Circle residence.

Both were detained and officers determined one was a suspect in the Charleston shooting, the report said. He was turned over to Charleston police.

North Charleston officers identified the second teen as a person of interest, charged him with with giving false information to police and breach of peace and turned him over to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, the report said.