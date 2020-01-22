Elizabeth Jenkins is the long-serving president of the East Central Neighborhood Council, and she doesn't use Google Maps, so Jenkins was surprised to learn that her community's name now appears on Google Maps as NoMo.

NoMo is a nickname for the "north Morrison" area, along Morrison Drive north of Ravenel Bridge. It's a fast-developing area that's become home to many restaurants, technology businesses and luxury apartments, with many more planned.

“It’s a hip name," Jenkins said, but "everyone who lives here knows it as East Central."

“I need to find out who I need to speak with," she said. "That’s Google, so, where they’re getting information from, we need to know."

The city of Charleston's maps have long identified the neighborhood as East Central, and continue to do so.

Google Maps sometimes includes surprising nicknames for places. Another example is the "Bridge to Nowhere" in Charleston's Neck Area, which is tagged as a "tourist attraction" on Google Maps. It's an $8 million bridge the city built across a marshy area on the Ashley River side of the peninsula in 2010, leading to an enormous planned development called Magnolia that ended up in bankruptcy.

The bridge doesn't have an official name, but search for "Bridge to Nowhere" on Google Maps and it pops right up.

“The Google place names don’t always match the reality of actual place names," said Jacob Lindsey, the city of Charleston's top planning officials.

Google did not respond to specific questions about how the nicknames came to be on the map but said: "Nicknames for neighborhoods and places on Google Maps can come from a combination of authoritative third-party providers, public sources, and feedback from users."

A 2018 story in The New York Times detailed how some real community and business names changed to reflect what's listed on Google Maps, because the mapping product is so widely used. One Detroit neighborhood, Fiskhorn, was becoming known as Fishkorn because Google Maps used an incorrect spelling, the report said (the map name has since been corrected).

Lindsey said parts of the East Central neighborhood were in the 1960s known as the "auto mile" and more recently, some wanted to call the neighborhood's north end the "brewery district."

"That area has been contested for a long time," Lindsey said.

When restaurants and technology businesses began moving in to the East Central neighborhood as the Great Recession waned, developers and advocacy groups made several attempts at renaming the area, with names including the Creative Corridor, NoMo, the Upper Peninsula, the Charleston EcoDistrict, and CharlestonUP.

Five years later, it seems NoMo is the one that stuck.

The "Bridge to Nowhere" will hopefully "be organically renamed on its own" because the area that bridge leads to is now being developed, Lindsey said.