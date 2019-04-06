When the precursor to the Clemson Cooperative Extension first started over a century ago, its goal was to help farmers use proper techniques in their fields. Today, the extension has evolved to take on an increasingly critical issue: dealing with water.
The new focus comes as South Carolina's growing population has heightened concerns over water quantity and quality. Climate change and extreme weather events have at times led to too much, or not enough, water for farmers. And disputes over large-scale use, including by a large potato farm and Google, have thrust the issue in front of state lawmakers.
To address these emerging issues and a growing need for information, the extension is taking a multi-tracked approach: It's collecting data on statewide water users and adding agents and faculty positions focused on water.
The main goal is to inform the statewide conversation, said Derrick Phinney, a natural resources program team leader with the extension.
"Let’s make sure we’re ahead of the curve when the next water-related issue comes up so we can make informed, educated science-based decisions,” he said.
'We have to get this right'
The germ of the extension came in 1907 when Seaman Knapp, an agriculturalist working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, helped set up farmer-instruction programs in South Carolina and other states. At Clemson, programs for rural youth and women were added.
The 1914 federal Smith-Lever Act gave South Carolina's program a needed financial boost. It created a cooperative service between land-grant universities and the federal government to produce and share research.
Clemson University, then called the Clemson Agricultural College of South Carolina, became the state's administrative headquarters.
By 1930, every county in the state had support agents, and a few counties had specialists. After World War II, the extension's efforts expanded beyond farmers to support programs such as gardening clinics, 4-H camps, household trash management and teaching home-canning techniques.
As it began serving more urban residents, the extension also tended its roots by helping farmers grapple with changes in their industry.
"Today's farmer is a businessman," Donald Boling, Charleston County's extension director said in a 1989 interview. "He wears the hat of a farmer — producer — but he has to go into marketing and processing, and he's got advertising and labor to deal with."
The extension has offices in each of the state's 46 counties and offers help with agriculture, agribusiness, food health, natural resources and youth programs. It's had nine water agents that cover the state.
"We've been in water for a long time, but we've never had it as a primary focus," said Thomas Dobbins, the current director of the extension. "We have to get this right because water belongs to everybody."
Water future
Recent concerns about water use led extension officials to try to answer this question: How much does the state consume? The answer will shed light on the sustainability of that usage as the state grows.
“We really don’t know what we’re using," Phinney said. "It’s hard to make recommendations and policy changes when you don’t have the recommendations to make them."
In 2018, the state Supreme Court ruled the public has no vested right to claim water that hasn't flowed to it yet. That ruling came in a case where water was diverted from the Edisto River for a potato farm near Columbia. A still-pending request by Google to withdraw 1.5 million gallons a day from a Berkeley County aquifer for its Goose Creek server plant has also generated attention.
Amid growing tensions, the extension launched a water use and irrigation survey to help address gaps in data not covered in other reporting tools.
"Why did we want to conduct a survey? We wanted to get some ideas on what the full balance of agricultural use and what irrigation practices were being used by the farmers, producers and growers in the state," said Calvin Sawyer, an extension specialist in water resources.
The research and data collection is ongoing, Sawyer said recently. Extension agents are meeting with farmers and producers to fill in the gaps.
While water is a concern across the state, the specifics vary by region. The state's different topography affects how much residents can rely on ground and surface water. Areas with large cities have different needs than those peppered with farm land.
But the state's major drainage basins also mean that water across South Carolina is interconnected: What drops into a stream in Clemson eventually can flow downstream and into the Atlantic Ocean.
The extension plans to hire five additional water agents and Clemson’s Department of Agricultural Sciences plans to add four new faculty positions. Both are expected to bolster water-related programming and training across the state.
By better understanding the state's full water picture, they can better work on issues like availability, efficiency, management and conservation that are only expected to loom larger in the years to come.