When Hurricane Harvey's floodwaters devastated Houston in August 2017, some 75,000 calls for help poured in to that city's call center. With emergency services overwhelmed, many desperate residents used social media to ask for assistance.
Here in Charleston County, officials saw how 911 operators in Houston had been inundated. Local leaders took a look at the county's own emergency system to prepare for a similar worst-case scenario.
The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center could receive calls and text messages, but at a time when people were also turning to social media to share information during natural disasters, the center didn't have a way to receive internet communications.
The county launched 911helpme.com, a website where people can report an emergency online when they can't call or send a text message to 911. The site asks for a person's address, a description of the emergency, contact information and photos, if available. The center's staff take the messages and enter them into a system that dispatches police, firefighters or medical personnel.
The portal is currently the only service of its kind in the country, said Jim Lake, director of the Consolidated 911 Center. It's meant to function as a reliable means for people to request help as a last resort, rather than posting on social media and hoping someone will contact 911 for them.
Several 911 directors from around the nation reached out to Lake for information after the service got a mention in a New York Times story that detailed one family's tragedy during Harvey and highlighted gaps in Houston's emergency response system.
Among those looking to replicate 911helpme.com was John Dejung of Dane County, Wisc., who told the Times he planned to purchase an online service that will provide an alternative to phones should the 911 system become bogged down.
North Charleston Fire Chief Greg Bulanow, who also serves as chairman of the consolidated dispatch board, said the website's ability to let a person submit a photo of their emergency adds the potential to get first responders information "with greater accuracy and with more details." Lake said officials added that feature with Harvey's flooding conditions in mind — with the idea that pictures can help responders better understand an emergency.
Since its launch in late 2017, 911helpme.com has fielded two reports. Lake considers that a success because they haven't received any false reports.
One report came from a person whose home was burglarized. Their cell phone was stolen but their computer was left behind, so the victim used the website to contact 911.
The website could serve as a primary source of reporting emergencies should a 911 outage occur, Lake said. And in the event of a large-scale disaster, overloaded call-takers could be supplemented by additional staff using 911helpme.com.
"911helpme is so simple I could take anybody, give them five minutes of training and they could be taking those calls," Lake said.