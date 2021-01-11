How has the Charleston County justice system handled the pandemic? Forum opens discussion.

As South Carolina breaks coronavirus case records and courthouses limit indoor hearings, Charleston County’s criminal justice leaders are beginning the new year with a look at how the local justice system has handled the pandemic.

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council will gather experts for an hour-long virtual forum Tuesday, where they'll discuss how the virus has forced local leaders to innovate in health care, law enforcement and prosecution.

The panel will include Sheriff Kristin Graziano, sheriff’s Maj. Dorothy Harris, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, Charleston police Capt. Jason Bruder and Latasha Foggie, the director of nursing at Wellpath.

The forum, which has compiled some of the most detailed data about criminal justice and community perceptions in the county, has pledged to research the pandemic’s impacts on the justice system.

Leaders have worried that COVID-19’s hearing delays and courtroom shutdowns will exacerbate the county’s collection of pending cases, which as of March was already higher than the State Court Administration’s standard of fewer than 20 percent of cases pending for more than a year. The council’s case processing workgroup, as part of the 2020 strategic plan, had hoped to investigate the justice system’s handling of the pandemic, along with reviewing jail population and pretrial communication.

It’s the forum’s first event of the year, with seven new community representatives: Michael Bowman, the president of the board of directors at Father to Father; Adrian Cain, senior vice president of leadership at the Charleston Metro Chamber; Marcus McDonald, director of Charleston Black Lives Matter; Keith Smalls, the founder executive director of My Community’s Keeper Mentor Group; Adrian Swinton, project planner for the Medical University of South Carolina’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Plan; the Rev. David Truluck, executive director of SHIELD Ministries; and Lauren Williams, an attorney at Williams & Walsh.

The forum, which runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday is free and open to the public. Sign up online at http://bit.ly/01122021cjf.