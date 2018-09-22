Hurricane Florence may be gone but flooding in the storm's aftermath continues to cause significant damage to South Carolina's Pee Dee region. At least one of the area's rivers is forecast to continue rising until Tuesday and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has requested a total of $1.2 billion in aid from the federal government, according to officials with the S.C. Emergency Management Division.
In the days after the storm passed, rising water from several rivers in the Pee Dee engulfed towns, including Nichols, which was submerged just two years ago in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. Residents continue to be displaced and the flooding continued to claim lives, including two mental health patients who were being transported by a Horry County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
President Donald Trump toured flooded areas and millions of dollars in federal assistance started to pour in.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at Florence’s aftermath:
5
As of Saturday morning, the National Weather Service was reporting that five of its gauges indicated some kind of flooding conditions.
- Black Creek near Quinby was at 11.9 feet, minor flooding, and water levels were falling.
- The Waccamaw River near Conway was at 18.78 feet and was expected to keep rising up to 22 feet before dropping on Tuesday. Its flood stage is 11 feet.
- The Little Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry was around 16.7 feet and continuing to drop after reaching a maximum height of 17.21 feet Friday morning. Flood stage for the river is 9 feet and its previous flooding record was 17.1 feet.
- The Pee Dee River at Pee Dee was at 31.09 feet and continuing to drop from a maximum height of 31.83 feet, reached on Friday morning. The river reaches flood stage at 19 feet in that section and its prior flooding record of 33.3 feet still stands.
- The Lynches River at Effingham was at 16.7 feet and expected to climb to 17.4 feet by Saturday afternoon before beginning to drop off. Its flood stage is 14 feet.
30,000
The floodwaters could impact more than 30,000 people in the Pee Dee, state emergency officials say. The Emergency Management Division has a three-day supply of food and water for 41,000 available as of Saturday and is ready to order more should additional supplies be needed. The S.C. National Guard has temporary bridges ready if needed.
8 million
South Carolina was approved for $8 million of "quick release" emergency funding from the Federal Highway Administration on Friday. The money allows the S.C. Department of Transportation to start making repairs to damaged highways and other roadways it oversees that have been damaged by the storm and subsequent flooding.
"SCDOT will be able to put our contractors to work immediately with funds available to pay them as they complete the work," said S.C. Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, in a statement. "This is a great step forward in getting our highway system back to where it was before the storm and the flooding struck our state."
169
As of the last available update, flooding has forced about 169 bridges and roads to close in the Pee Dee. Lanes in both directions of Interstate 95 in South Carolina reopened on Friday but officials warned that the freeway remained closed in portions of North Carolina. S.C. 22, known as the Conway Bypass, is closed between S.C. 905 to S.C. 90 due to flooding from the Waccamaw River. S.C. 9, a major route through the Pee Dee to North Myrtle Beach, is closed in several locations. S.C. 707 is closed from the Myrtle Beach airport to the Georgetown County line. S.C. 905 is also blocked in several locations from the North Carolina border to Conway.
Work on the temporary, 1.5-mile barrier along U.S. 501 in Conway, intended to keep at least one route to Myrtle Beach open, wa expected to be finished Friday. When that’s done, traffic will flow in two directions on the southbound side of the highway. While the number of closures has dipped from earlier this week, more are expected as the floodwaters flow south. The state Department of Transportation has an online, real-time map of flooding-related closures.
15
The American Red Cross was operating 15 emergency shelters throughout the Pee Dee as of midnight Saturday with more than 200 people staying at the shelters overnight.
4
Residents of Dillon, Marion, Horry and Marlboro counties are eligible to apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's individual disaster assistance program. Anyone who's suffered property damage or loss because of the storm and subsequent flooding can apply for federal assistance by registering at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
Assistance includes money for temporary rental assistance and essential home repairs for primary homes, low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help survivors recover from the effects of the disaster.
Residents are encouraged to first file though their private insurer before going through the FEMA process, said Kim McLeod, an Emergency Management Division spokeswoman.
Applicants who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.