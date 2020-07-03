How Daniel Island tries to honor the American flag on the Fourth of July and year round

A small, beat-up newspaper kiosk painted red, white and blue sits against the wall at the First Citizens Bank on Daniel Island.

But there aren't copies of the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal or The Post and Courier inside.

In the refurbished box are U.S. flags too worn, tattered and weathered to be flown. It's a final resting place for the folded banners before they are retired.

South Carolina was just named one of the top 10 most patriotic states in America, according to a survey done by WalletHub and is cited for it's large amount of active-duty and military retirees, volunteer hours and civic engagement.

And Daniel Island, the neighborhood in the Charleston city limits and nestled in Berkeley County, is aiming to be the most patriotic city in the Palmetto State by celebrating the American flag.

This involves not only seemingly covering the island in red, white and blue each year but also making sure flags at the end of their life are properly disposed of.

It's not a small task. Year after year, patriotism has been declining, according to surveys. And 2020 has tested America's morale.

Political divisiveness has led to intense internet mud-slinging and polarization. Debates and dialogue on systemic racism have led to clashes between police and protesters in U.S. cities. A deadly virus has halted Fourth of July celebrations and dampened fuses on fireworks.

A Gallup poll released last month showed how the current social and political climate has caused patriotism to take a hit.

While a majority of adults in the U.S. surveyed said they are "extremely proud" (42 percent) or "very proud" (21 percent) to be American, both readings were the lowest of all time since Gallup's initial measurement in 2001.

It is in these trying times that Jim Herzog, president of the Daniel Island Exchange Club, said it is important to remind residents what America stands for.

"We got tremendous support for our projects this year," Herzog said. "We had a lot of people from the community come out and say they wanted to help."

The Daniel Island Exchange Club has spearheaded a "Field of Honor" each July Fourth. It involves putting hundreds of American flags out by River Landing Drive.

Herzog said 650 flags were put out this year, an all time record and their largest display yet. The club raises money by selling flags for Daniel Island residents for $30 as well as offering families a chance to buy "honor banners" hung from light poles to remember first responders and service members for $250.

So far, Herzog said the organization has raised $10,000 to donate to various causes.

But it's more than just celebrating the flag. The group also wants to educate people on the protocol and ethics of caring for the Star-Spangled Banner.

Flag etiquette facts The U.S. Flag Code sets guidelines and protocol for how to respect the American flag. Here's a quick primer on what not to do, according to the law. Don’t dip the U.S. flag for anyone.

Don’t let the flag touch the ground.

Don’t fly flag upside down unless there is an emergency.

Don’t carry the flag flat or carry things in it.

Don’t use the flag as clothing.

Don’t store the flag where it can get dirty or weathered.

Don’t use it as a cover.

Don’t fasten it or tie it, allow it to fall free.

Don’t draw on or mark the flag.

Don’t use the flag for decoration.

That's where the boxes come in.

The U.S. Flag Code, introduced in 1923 and becoming law in 1942, covers all the rules related to proper etiquette with the banner. It covers proper storage, display and care for Old Glory.

But perhaps the most important rule, and the one that is often ignored, is making sure a worn flag isn't displayed. If it's beyond repair, it must also be disposed of properly.

Wayne Fanning, a member of the Daniel Island Exchange Club, noticed it firsthand. About five years ago he decided he would come up with an idea to make flag disposal easy on residents.

He purchased an old newspaper kiosk from a scrap dealer in Atlanta and modified it to hold retired flags. So far, he estimated more than 150 flags have been dropped off at the spot. He then takes them to be ceremoniously burned at a crematorium.

"There was no outlet for flag disposal, and we wanted to make it easy for residents," Fanning said. It was a simple project but one that meant a lot to him.

Fanning is a Navy veteran. His brother was killed in Vietnam.

He knows America isn't perfect. But when he can take those American flags from the box and properly make sure they are retired, he feels like he's paying it back to those who paid the ultimate price.