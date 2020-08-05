How Charleston County's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council will revamp the system by 2025

Years of research have set local leaders up for the next phase of revising justice practices across Charleston County, a move which will be guided by a three-year strategic plan detailed this week by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Chief among the plan's goals are more thorough community engagement, new ways to address inequity and more use of diversion, deflection and reentry programs.

"These are significant community challenges and being such require community solutions," CJCC Chairman Stan Gragg wrote in the introduction to the plan, which was released on Monday. "I hope that you'll support the implementation of this plan, hold us accountable, offer feedback and collaborate."

Here's the progress the council has made so far and how leaders hope to build on each initiative.

Community engagement

Community initiatives were always the council's foundation, and an increase in calls for racial equity in the system and reorganizing police duties only made it easier.

The council commissioned surveys, held events from roundtables to expert panels and continued a pivot to social media as the pandemic swelled. To continue, CJCC project director Kristy Danford will lead a team focused on simplifying data and sharing it on social media, while continuing in-person and online quarterly events.

Eventually, Danford hopes to revive the council's Dialogue to Change process, which codified the path from community input to strategic action.

Addressing inequity

The biggest challenge to address racial inequity is the lack of current data: The CJCC's 2018 midyear report is the most recent local analysis focused on the full system. The council will form a working group in autumn to conduct a new report, to be published by spring.

While gathering data, the council plans to partner with the College of Charleston's Community Assistance Program to develop a race equity fellowship with a proposal finished by March.

"We have major challenges and much more work to do on racial equity and recidivism," Danford said. "These challenges are deeply rooted and fraught with implicit bias, structural, policy and/or financial barriers."

Diversion, deflection, reentry

With reducing jail use a key target, leaders hope to expand programs that enable people to either avoid jail or reduce their stays and also provide resources to address the issues that most often return people to jail.

Like all of CJCC's programs, it will be data-informed: the council plans to commission external research on both individual and community impacts of diversion and deflection efforts, and develop a countywide system to track crime and jail use.

The solutions are for everyone, but one area where leaders see a chance for impact is focusing on the needs of a small portion of inmates who spend a disproportionate amount of time behind bars. In 2019, the 18 most active, familiar faces racked up 167 bookings on 222 charges and spent a collective 1,692 days in jail. Demographically, 83 percent of them were men and 67 percent were Black with an average age of 47. The three most common charges included trespassing (78 charges), public intoxication (53) and disorderly conduct (10).

The council is partnering with United Way's SC 211 program to expand access to information about reentry.

And leaders will monitor bond courts routinely, looking for trends in bail patterns and conditions of bond as the council researches and prepares a proposal for pretrial service options.

Case processing

Arrests and sentencing inequities aren't the only disparities that concern community leaders. The time it takes to dispose of a case, and how a defendant spends that time, can greatly impact their future.

For people who cycle through the system often, the council plans to set up individual case conferencing plans focused on managing court dates and connecting them to resources for mental health, housing and employment. They'll also look for a better system to remind people of upcoming court dates, and ensure they receive updates.

With regular hearings and trials amassing during the pandemic and additional health concerns in crowded jails, they plan to track coronavirus' impact on proceedings and use the data to inform further strategic planning.