How Charleston County's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council will revamp system by 2025

Revived calls for criminal justice reform across the nation have prompted many law enforcement offices to pledge increased community input and thorough vetting of disparities. In the Lowcountry, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council had been reviewing data and public concerns for months and rolled out a three-year strategic plan to improve the county's criminal justice system on Monday.

Chief among the plan's goals are more thorough community engagement, a hard look at racial and ethnic disparity, and more opportunities for mental and economic help outside of the jail system.

Here's the progress the council has made so far and how leaders hope to build on each initiative:

Community engagement

Community initiatives were always the council's foundation, and an increase in calls for racial equity in the system and reorganizing police duties only made it easier.

The council commissioned surveys, held events, from roundtables to expert panels, and continued a pivot to social media as the pandemic swelled. To continue, CJCC Project Director Kristy Danford will lead a team focused on simplifying data and sharing it on social media, while continuing in-person and online quarterly events.

Eventually, Danford hopes to revive the council's Dialogue to Change process, which codified the path from community input to strategic action.

"These are significant community challenges and being such require community solutions," CJCC Chairman Stan Gragg wrote in the introduction to the plan. "I hope that you'll support the implementation of this plan, hold us accountable, offer feedback and collaborate."

Addressing inequity

The biggest challenge to address racial inequity is the lack of current data: The CJCC's 2018 midyear report is the most recent local analysis focused on the full system. The council will form a working group in autumn to conduct a new report, to be published by spring.

While gathering data, the council plans to partner with the College of Charleston's Community Assistance Program to develop a race equity fellowship with a proposal finished by March.

"We have major challenges and much more work to do on racial equity and recidivism," Danford said. "These challenges are deeply rooted and fraught with implicit bias, structural, policy and/or financial barriers."

Diversion, deflection, reentry

With reducing jail use a key target, leaders hope to expand programs that enable people to either avoid jail or reduce their stays and also provide resources to address the issues that most often return people to jail.

Like all of CJCC's programs, it will be data-informed: the council plans to commission external research on both individual and community impacts of diversion and deflection efforts, and develop a countywide system to track crime and jail use.

The solutions are for everyone, but one area where leaders see a chance for impact is focusing on the needs of a small portion of inmates who spend a disproportionate amount of time behind bars. In 2019, the 18 most active, familiar faces racked up 167 bookings on 222 charges and spent a collective 1,692 days in jail. Demographically, 83 percent of them were men and 67 percent were Black with an average age of 47. The three most common charges included trespassing (78 charges), public intoxication (53) and disorderly conduct (10).

The council is partnering with United Way's SC 211 program to expand access to information about reentry.

And leaders will monitor bond courts routinely, looking for trends in bail patterns and conditions of bond as the council researches and prepares a proposal for pretrial service options.

Case processing

Arrests and sentencing inequities aren't the only disparities that concern community leaders. The time it takes to dispose of a case, and how a defendant spends that time, can greatly impact their future.

For people who cycle through the system often, the council plans to set up individual case conferencing plans focused on managing court dates and connecting them to resources for mental health, housing and employment. They'll also look for a better system to remind people of upcoming court dates, and ensure they receive updates.

With regular hearings and trials amassing during the pandemic and additional health concerns in crowded jails, they plan to track coronavirus' impact on proceedings and use the data to inform the next round of improvements.

The data that CJCC gathered to inform the three-year plan has already been helpful for local departments trying to move toward a move evidence-based approach, said Charleston police Lt. Jason Bruder, who helped coordinate CPD's racial bias audit audit.

CJCC has augmented the audit by expanding the conversation geographically as well as in subject matter, Bruder said, by focusing on poverty, access to resources, and racial disparity as factors in the system's inequality.

"We adjust as the community does," Bruder said. "It's multifaceted ... we're not siloed, we're part of the community and society ... and we're always willing to listen."