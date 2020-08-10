How Charleston County housing officials are tackling poor conditions at Joseph Floyd Manor

More than 10 years after Charleston County's public housing agency took out a loan to make improvements to an aging senior housing building, that debt has stymied operations and contributed to poor living conditions for residents.

With new leadership in place, county Housing and Redevelopment Authority officials say they're pushing ahead. Work is under way to improve living conditions and, despite the challenges, housing officials said they believe a better future lies ahead for the agency, the 70-year-old building and the residents who live there.

"We have aggressively taken care of the pests and the rodent control and we've set up quarterly inspections," Sandino Moses, chairman of the housing authority's board of commissioners, told The Post and Courier on Monday.

Moses was elected on July 22 by his fellow commissioners to head the housing authority's governing body during a meeting that saw the agency emerge from several months of turmoil, including the previous CEO being removed and Charleston County council members voting to remove the previous board chairman, George Dawson.

The new chairman said he's been working closely with Curtis Thompson, president of the building's residents' association and a housing board commissioner, on addressing residents' concerns as quickly as possible.

The results so far are clear.

"The rats, the rodents, the bedbugs — they're gone," Moses said. "That's one of the first things we took care of on the spot."

The Post and Courier first reported on conditions in the 12-story building on Mount Pleasant Street in May after residents reported cockroach and bedbug infestations, rats, mice, dust coming out of air conditioning vents.

Moses said his agency has worked to address other issues in the building, as well.

After ongoing concerns over drug and other criminal activity inside the high rise, the housing authority put up extra security cameras focusing on blind spots where dealers would set up, he said.

But the road ahead won't be easy.

Lingering debt

Built in 1950, Joseph Floyd Manor has suffered from neglect for years.

According to information provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the county housing authority asked federal officials for permission to get a $1.4 million loan from the Federal National Mortgage Association — known as Fannie Mae — in 2006. The loan was to be paid off using a portion of the housing authority's yearly funding from HUD.

Such loans are used to help public housing authorities modernize existing housing or build new housing, HUD said. Federal officials approved the Charleston County agency's loan request.

There is currently $631,823 due on the loan, HUD said.

A letter sent by Dawson to Charleston County council members sheds further light on how that loan hampered progress.

After the 2008 financial crisis, the loan and others were sold onto the private equity market, according to the letter, which asked council members to approve $300,000 in one-time funding help.

Charleston County Council provided that money last year.

The Fannie Mae loan ended up in the hands of Deutsche Bank, according to the letter. Each year since, HUD has withheld $110,000 from the housing authority's funding to pay off the debt.

"Much needed maintenance and repairs have been postponed on many properties due to the loan payments," the letter said.

In addition, federal budget sequestration from 2013 to 2015 led to 25 percent cuts in HUD's funding to local agencies like the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the letter said.

Although funding has since rebounded, those three years of additional cuts set back maintenance even further at Joseph Floyd Manor and other housing authority properties, according to the letter.

Moses said there is a plan in place, pending approval from federal authorities, to pay off that loan using the yearly capital funds and by selling off nine single-family homes the agency owns.

He and other commissioners said they're trying to strike a balance. They don't want to decrease availability of affordable housing in the area, but they also need to pay off the debt to make renovations and for other needed projects.

Paying off the loan also will help them qualify for more HUD funding, Moses said.

The road ahead

As local officials tackle the debt and ongoing work to make sure vermin do not re-infest Joseph Floyd Manor, federal housing officials said they're still preparing to do an emergency inspection of the building.

The inspection was supposed to be in mid-July but was derailed by swelling coronavirus case numbers in South Carolina.

HUD decided its personnel would not be able to venture inside the building until conditions were safer.

The agency confirmed on Monday that a team will reassess disease activity on Friday.

If the situation on the ground has improved enough, they will schedule the inspection, HUD said.

"The health and safety of the residents of Joseph Floyd Manor is of the upmost importance," according to the agency. "HUD has been working with (Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority) for years to help address the needs at Joseph Floyd Manor and HUD looks forward to continuing our dialogue with the localities."

Moses said he and his fellow board members are concentrating on pressing forward and providing safe, quality, affordable housing.

He urged residents to work with housing authority staff.

If something breaks or they see vermin, they should immediately contact the building manager, Moses said. If the problem isn't promptly fixed, they can contact Irvin Marshall, the housing authority's interim CEO, or they can reach out to Thompson.