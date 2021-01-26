How Charleston Councilman Karl Brady is moving forward after DUI, guilty plea

Charleston City Councilman Karl Brady said he's been working the past three months to move on from a lapse in judgment he hopes doesn't stain his time in public service.

Brady, 37, whose district includes Johns Island and portions of West Ashley, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with DUI after authorities said he "slightly rear-ended" another vehicle in the drive-thru of a Cook Out restaurant on Savannah Highway. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on Dec. 17, court records show.

Just over a month after his plea, the councilman told The Post and Courier he hopes his story helps dissuade people from drinking and driving and that he's eager to regain the trust of the residents he serves.

"I'm very sorry that mistake happened," Brady said. "I look forward to continuing the fight for my constituents in District 5 on issues that matter most to them, including flooding, infrastructure and traffic. I hope that the community can learn from my example on what not to do."

Following his plea, a judge ordered him to enroll in the Alcohol and Drug Safety Action Program, an intervention and educational course run by the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, he said.

Brady said he expects to be in the program — standard for anyone convicted of DUI, boating under the influence or other related offenses in the Palmetto State — six months to a year, and that he's eligible to drive under a provisional license, pending his completion of everything required by the court.

In November, the councilman requested a jury trial but decided he had to take responsibility for his actions, he said.

Ultimately, pleading guilty was the right thing to do, Brady said.

According to authorities' account of the incident, Charleston County sheriff's deputies responded to the Cook Out about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 2 and noted that the councilman seemed "noticeably" impaired.

Following a field sobriety test, deputies arrested Brady, who refused to take a breath test but offered to have his blood drawn at his own expense. Deputies transported him to Centre Pointe Emergency and medical staff drew the blood sample.

The sheriff's office released dashboard camera footage documenting the sobriety test and arrest.

"Obviously, I'm very sorry and deeply embarrassed by what happened," Brady said. "It was a bad mistake that I definitely learned from."

Moving forward, the councilman said, he's eagerly continuing in his duties as vice chair of the Committee on Traffic and Transportation and on the West Ashley Revitalization Commission.