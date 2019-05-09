Septic systems, which allow landowners to build homes without sewer connections, are a crucial feat of engineering for more remote communities in the Lowcountry.
They can also backfire.
Septic tanks are installed underground and handle all the wastewater a home produces, whether it is the less harmful "gray water," like dish-washing runoff or shower water, or "black water," like the material that gets flushed down a toilet.
All that effluent enters a tank where heavier solids slowly sink to the bottom and fats and grease rise to the top. Bacteria naturally breaks down that solid waste over time.
The remaining liquid, naturally filtered of many of its contaminants, then enters a network of pipes called a drain field. That field disperses the liquid through the soil on site, which has its own naturally occurring bacteria. If the drain field has been properly installed, the natural bacteria should clean the water released before it filters down to existing groundwater.
But septic use can be limited by whether or not the soil on a site can absorb the necessary liquid waste, as determined by a percolation test. Soil may be too compacted to install a drain field. That's one of the many reasons sewer lines can prove crucial to development, because they remove the uncertainty of whether land "percs" or not.
Septic tanks can also fill with too many solids over time. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends having a professional inspect a septic system every three years, and pumping a tank to remove solids every three to five years.
Aging or failing systems lead to poor water quality in area creeks and rivers, and can even contribute to shellfish bed closures.
Ultimately, the possibility that land won't perc, the potential to install septic systems incorrectly and their propensity to fail make traditional sewer pipes the more environmentally secure way to handle wastewater.