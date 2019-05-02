Local and state law enforcement officials gathered in downtown Charleston Thursday morning to unveil a new policy for investigating police shootings and other incidents involving use of force.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson released an Officer Involved Critical Incident plan, which she hopes will lend clarity to an investigative process that is often complex, lengthy and lacks transparency.
"We’re creating a process that the community and officers can trust," Wilson said, during an address to local media where she was joined by State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, community leaders, Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon and several local police chiefs, among others.
The 29-page document outlines everything from how authorities should initially respond to an incident to who has jurisdiction to investigate. The plan also sets guidelines for completing investigations in a timely manner and ensuring transparency and disclosure of findings to the public.
Not all incident investigations will fall under the plan. It applies when:
- A law enforcement officer fatally shoots someone.
- An officer shoots someone resulting in that person's injury.
- Any incident where a law enforcement officer suffers serious physical injury or death because of the actions of another person.
- Any incident involving officer use of force that results in, or was likely to have resulted in, great bodily injury or death.
- All in-custody deaths, except for those that happen while a prisoner is under doctor's medical treatment for a disease or other "natural condition."
Traffic incidents that involve officers and result in someone's injury or death will be governed by the policies and procedures of that officer's department, according to Wilson's plan.
Wilson's plan was met with praise by law enforcement leaders around the area as well as statewide.
The S.C. Attorney General's Office has encouraged every judicial circuit in the state to have a policy in place for officer-involved shootings and other similar incidents, "so that everyone knows how the incidents will be handled," said Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the agency, in a statement.
"We appreciate the work Solicitor Wilson has put into her policy and look forward to continuing to assist her in the future in any way she needs," Kittle stated.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said he supports Wilson's plan.
"What I'm impressed with is that we've really kind of hit the pause button and slowed things down," Reynolds said. "It was very collaborative. There's a lot of communities around our country, I'd say almost every community, that have demanded transparency on issues like this, so it's not unique to us."
The chief said he believes the plan will help foster public trust and faith in these investigations by ensuring that the process is thorough, fair, consistent and achieves the most just outcome.
Keel also praised Wilson's efforts and stated that he hopes the public will have a better understanding of why these investigations take time and that officers, just like anyone else facing investigation, have to right to not give a statement to investigators if they wish.
Information on how many solicitors offices in South Carolina have written policies was not available on Thursday, but 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, who also chairs the S.C. Commission on Prosecution Coordination, said all solicitors have policies for officer-involved shootings and other law enforcement use of force investigations in place, wether written down or not.
Because South Carolina lacks legislation or a set of centralized rules governing how police shootings and other similar incidents are investigated, and who investigates them, Stone's commission recommended in June 2018 that solicitors offices develop written plans and publicize them.
Several solicitors' offices around the state have done so, including Stone's office and 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins in Greenville and Pickens counties, Stone said.
He expects many will be looking to Wilson's plan for guidance on best practices.
"The transparency issue is crucial so that the community knows what’s going on," Stone said.
And having a plan in place allows prosecutors a way in which to keep the public informed while also staying within the bounds of their ethical responsabilities, he said.
Susan Dunn, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, said she considers Wilson's plan to be a good first step and praised the solicitor's willingness to develop her plan with feedback from community leaders and law enforcement alike.
But Dunn has concerns on whether these policies will remain in place when Wilson eventually leaves office.
"The solicitor is an elected office," she said.
And these kinds of policies shouldn't be left vulnerable to change via election cycles, Dunn said.
Dot Scott, president of the Charleston Branch NAACP, stated that the plan was not a complete solution to the issues surrounding community trust, particularly in minorities communities, but acknowledged that the plan is a significant step forward.
The investigative process at times can last a very long time and in minority communities in particular, there is a sense that authorities don't have any sense of urgency in investigating police shootings and other uses of force, Scott said.
"This helps," she said of the plan. "That communication helps a lot."