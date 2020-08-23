How Berkeley County hopes to clear its jail of mentally ill inmates and get them help

With a booming population and an increasingly crowded jail, Berkeley County has long sought a program to help mentally ill residents who are caught up in the court system get back on their feet.

Last week, the state Supreme Court allowed officials to finish organizing the solution they'd proposed before the novel coronavirus hit South Carolina.

"It's desperately needed, and we've needed it for some time," said Matt Dorman, program manager at Berkeley Community Mental Health Center.

In five years, the center has doubled its staffing and embedded clinicians with schools and police, but have been looking for ways to meet the needs of mentally ill community members accused of low-level crimes.

Within a few months, Dorman hopes to see the program begin serving around 20 participants. They'll target nonviolent, mentally ill residents without access to the full range of programs they need and up to a year of supervision.

"It's more of a holistic approach," Dorman said. "The Charleston area has vastly more resources than Berkeley County does. But Berkeley understands what we have and what we don't have, and we are going to work aggressively to put it together."

Without a homeless shelter, and serving people who live all over an expansive county, Dorman expects the logistics of fully serving participants to be complicated. But the leaders, Debbie Orr and Probate Judge Keith Kornahrens, are committed to making it work.

In many ways, the new program will mimic Charleston County's program, established in 2002. There, solicitors and public defenders keep an eye out for candidates with identifiable mental illnesses who haven't been charged with violent felonies, domestic violence or sex crimes involving minors.

"I do think the success we've had in Charleston County and the community's overwhelming support for these types of programs have influenced the county council," said 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, whose seat includes Berkeley County.

"It has an exponential effect on families and on people in the community (and) it makes the whole system better because it's yet another tool in the toolbox to help us get people out of the criminal justice system," she said.

Instead of the normal process of hearings and meetings, Charleston participants report to mental health court on Thursday mornings, where they discuss their progress and needs with a judge. They also go to treatment sessions and keep jobs if they're able.

Requirements include consistent attendance, abstaining from drug use and paying back restitution. It's a personalized program in which participants agree on individual benchmarks for their progress and have access to other support they might need, like general health care or transportation.

The court works with local programs and businesses to provide things like bus passes, bicycles and dental care. Reliable transportation to appointments and work is the most-demanded service, Probate Judge Tamara Curry said, though Berkeley County will have to find an alternative offering.

Curry keeps up with each participant's milestones, celebrating when they're re-invited to family Christmas or score a job that meets their needs. Some have kept up with the contacts they made, volunteering as peer supporters for others in the program.

"Success means different things to different people," Curry said. "Incentives and praise mean more than sanctions … and the jail was being used as a hospital."

Leaders hope the expanded program will not just keep mentally ill residents out of jail, but put them on a path toward health and independence.

"South Carolina has shirked its responsibility for funding treatment on a state level. … So many of these people, instead of being in the state mental health system, were shifted to the justice system," Wilson said. "We were seeing the influx of people who, but for their mental illness, would not be committing crimes. … You have to feel for these people who are wrestling with self care but don't have the treatment."