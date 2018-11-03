Most people are excited about gaining an additional hour of sleep as we move out of daylight saving time this weekend. But with that extra hour of sleep apparently comes an increased risk of stroke, according to health experts.
The American Academy of Neurology reports that in the two days following a daylight saving time transition, some health professionals have noted an increase in the overall stroke rate.
Researchers already know that people can increase their chances of stroke any time their internal body clock, or the part of the brain that shifts between sleep and alert cycles, is disrupted. What was found in a 2016 Finland study was that during a daylight saving transition, there was an 8 percent increase in the overall stroke rate.
“That’s a very high jump that needs to be talked about,” said Dr. Chirantan Banerjee, a stroke neurologist with the Medical University of South Carolina.
According to Banerjee, experts are still trying to figure out specifics of the correlation between the time change and the sudden bump in stroke rate. He said that at this point there are just several strong hypotheses out now on the issue.
However, we still don't know how this happens he said.
“We basically need to find more research and look at the correlation more closely," he said.
A running broad theory is of course the disruption of the internal body clock. According to Banerjee, even though people gain an hour of sleep during the fall time transition, there is still an overall loss in sleep in the days following the switch while their body adjusts to the change.
He said that health experts know that the internal body clocks effects a lot of different systems in the body, but it is the question of what specific system is impacting the stroke rate during that disruption that still needs answering.
"We still don't know exactly how this happens," he said.
According to the American Academy of Neurology, people 65 and up are 20 percent more likely to experience a stroke during the days following a time transition. For people diagnosed with cancer, there is a 25 percent higher chance.
In terms of gender, Banerjee said that women have a higher chance than men of experiencing a stroke following the transition.
Since the problem is still being researched, it is difficult to provide specific advice to lower the risk, Banerjee said. One thing people can try to do is ensure they get enough sleep after the transition.
He advises adjusting by 10 minutes a day in the week following the time change instead of adjusting for the full hour in one night.
"If you get eight hours of sleep every day, make sure you still get your eight hours following daylight saving," he said.