How a suspect accused of dismembering woman in New York was caught in SC

A gruesome cold case homicide in western New York was solved after the suspect was arrested on domestic violence and child neglect charges in Upstate South Carolina, authorities announced this week.

Yasin Abdu-Sabur, 36, was extradited to Niagara County in New York on Feb. 28 on one count of second-degree murder in connection with the 2015 killing and dismembering of 46-year-old Terri Lynn Bills, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office said during a press conference Tuesday.

Abdu-Sabur was arrested in Spartanburg County in April on one count each of second-degree domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to both charges on Jan. 7 and was sentenced to 18 months, with credit given for 273 days already served in custody, court records show.

Bills' body was found in a vacant home in the city of Niagara Falls in June 2015. Her head, feet and hands had been removed and weren't found inside the home.

After extradition, Abdu-Sabur was taken to the Niagara County jail.

At the time of Bills' death, members of the community were worried about a possible connection with the 2012 murder of Loretta Gates. Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said Abdu-Sabur was in prison for burglary charges at the time of Gates' death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.