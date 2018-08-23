A large, female pig that local animal welfare workers have dubbed "Babe" is resting after suffering injuries when she reportedly fell from a vehicle and onto a busy North Charleston freeway early Thursday.
While many of the details surrounding the incident are still being pinned down by investigators, what is known is that Babe ended up in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 near the Aviation Avenue exit shortly before 7 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a spokesman for the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The porcine pedestrian was recaptured a short time later by staff from the Charleston Animal Society, who gave the pig her name.
Aldwin Roman, the Animal Society's director of anti-cruelty and outreach, said Babe suffered scuffs and scrapes on her four legs, the side of her face and on her tail. She was evaluated and treated by a veterinarian.
While it's not known for sure whether she fell from a truck, "that's the only story that makes sense," Roman said.
It's not known what sort of truck the pig may have come from, authorities said.
Babe was sedated to help calm her and was resting Thursday afternoon while the medication's effects wore off, Roman said.
"This animal has to be really, really scared to be in that situation," he said. "Just imagine a dog in the middle of the interstate. It's the same thing emotionally for this animal."
If Babe's owner does not come claim her, the Animal Society will find her a new home where she can spend the rest of her life, Roman said.
In the meantime, there are several details to pin down, including why she fell out of a vehicle, he said. It could become a cruelty case if investigators determine she was improperly secured in the original vehicle that transported her on I-26.
"Until all that kind of irons out, our main focus is her health," Roman said.