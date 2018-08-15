Students in Mount Pleasant can now anonymously tip police off about suspicious behavior or harmful incidents taking place on their campus through an update to a smartphone application announced Wednesday.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department's Safe Campus app now contains a form that allows students to report bullying, violent threats, vandalism and other kinds of crimes that could threaten a school campus, according to the Police Department's announcement.
Students can also report safety concerns like a missing fire extinguisher, unlocked gate or unsecured door, police said.
The form allows users to give police their name and contact information but such information is not required, and users are free to submit anonymous reports.
The form also allows users to attach a photo to their submission, police said.
Authorities emphasized that the form is not meant for emergency situations. If a situation or person is likely to cause harm in the immediate future, users should call 911 or the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200.
Anyone without a smartphone who wishes to report a non-emergency concern can also call the Charleston County School district's anonymous hotline, 877-250-2790.