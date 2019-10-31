Bobcats are dying on Kiawah Island — the watched-over alpha predator of the resort that prizes its natural surroundings and wildlife.

Rat poison is killing them.

That's trouble for the island south of Charleston and could be an emerging problem for the region as a whole. If the widely used extermination chemicals are depleting the wildcats, they could also be killing off hawks, owls, snakes, alligators, raccoons, foxes and even neighborhood dogs.

The town has cautioned residents, businesses and pest control companies about using the poisons. A town committee is reviewing other options to make a recommendation to Town Council.

The poisons are anticoagulant pesticides, rodent killers that are set out in a bait food to be eaten. It takes time for the rodent to die after eating, so the weakened animal makes easy prey.

It isn't just rats that can get into the food. Everything from a squirrel to a small child might take a bite, and the National Pesticide Information Center cautions about leaving them within reach.

"Any animal that consumes the rodenticide directly or eats poisoned rodents would be at risk," said Jim Jordan, the town of Kiawah Island's wildlife biologist.

As many as eight bobcats have been found dead in the past two years among some 30 to 35 that prowl the island at any one time. Before that, the average had been about one per year, Jordan said. Forensics on a recently discovered death showed the anticoagulant poisoning.

"There have certainly been others that have died and not been found," Jordan said.

Bobcats have become one of the featured critters of Kiawah, a barrier island where about a third of the 10,000 or so acres remains in a relatively natural state, and which promotes itself as a resort committed to conservation.

Naturalists monitor the population and have radio-tagged individual animals for study. Bobcats are one of those creatures that signal a good, healthy ecosystem; if they can co-exist with development, this is a place where animals and plants of all kinds can thrive.

The cats tend to be nocturnal, secretive and camouflaged. Yet on the island, they are enough at home with people to show up on golf fairways and driveways, under verandas and even outside the glass door to Town Hall.

Residents thrill to spot them sneaking through the dunes while beachgoers rest in the umbrella shade, lying in the rushes as vacationers stroll past with tennis rackets. The bobcats chase squirrels so swiftly across resort parking lots that half the bystanders don't even see them. The other half are left gaping.

But the upscale island owners also meticulously landscape and maintain. Pest control is routine.

Rich Warner, chairman of the Kiawah Conservancy Board of Trustees, called the poisonings deeply concerning and said the conservancy is working with the town to see what can be done.

Bobcats are found throughout South Carolina but are thought to be abundant in the coastal plain, where the heavy forest gives them cover and prey, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The size of a small dog, they look like large domestic cats. But with the feral eyes, the black lined and spotted fur, they are unmistakable as wild animals. They are named for their snub, seemingly cut off, or “bobbed,” tails.

DNR doesn't track intoxicant poisonings of bobcats or other wildlife because doing it deliberately is illegal, said DNR wildlife biologist Jay Butfiloski. Wildlife officers respond to reports of it, and helped Kiawah coordinate the forensics work.

But it happens. Suburban communities across the country are seeing the same sort of poisonings, particularly near natural, wildlife rich areas, said Michael Murray, a staff scientist with the National Wildlife Federation.

"It's definitely an issue," Murray said. "The challenge, I think, is there's very little we can do about wildlife behavior."

In other words, you can't teach a bobcat which rats not to eat.

In most places, the first line of defense is to keep the properties as clean, as free of debris and growth piles as possible, he said, to reduce the need for pest control. Murray also suggested planting shrubs away from buildings.

"Rodenticides should really be a last resort," he said. "Homeowners and business people should be doing everything else they can before using rodenticides."