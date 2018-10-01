September was hotter than ever in Charleston, federal meteorologists said Monday, continuing the trend of "warmest" records being broken in South Carolina and worldwide.
The average temperature was a record 81.5 degrees at the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.
It was nearly 2 degrees warmer than 2016, the next warmest September, according to figures compiled by the Weather Service office.
"It wasn't just the warm highs, but the warm lows overnight that kicked (the average temperature) over the edge," said meteorologist Emily McGraw, with the Weather Service.
Don't turn off the A/C just yet. The federal Climate Prediction Center is calling for a good chance of above average heat in the region for at least the next month.
The September record joins a long line of "hottest" both locally and worldwide as climate warming accelerates. An overwhelming consensus among civilian and military research and field studies indicates climate worldwide is warming at an alarming rate, and that man-made carbon emissions of greenhouse gases are the leading driver of it.
The impacts already becoming evident are staggering: potentially deadly changes in global circulations of air and seas leading to water shortages, crop losses, floods and powerful storms, among others.
A thickening file of research is suggesting the South Carolina coast has begun to see climate warming effects such as rising seas and more floods, as well as plant and animal species range shifts. Among the most recent, tropical mangrove trees are migrating farther north and expected to reach South Carolina by 2050.
August alone was the fifth warmest on record, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. Twenty-three states across the West, South and Northeast had much-above-average summer temperatures. The heat average tied with 1934.
Europe broke a record for the hottest June to August ever.
A recently released federal analysis said the planet could well warm 7 degrees by the end of the century, a catastrophic level of heating, and that the planet's fate could already be sealed.
The analysis, in a draft report of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defending a freeze in emission standards for vehicles, goes on to claim curtailing fossil fuel emissions wouldn't make a significant difference in greenhouse gases.
In South Carolina, an analysis by The Post and Courier of historic record highs and lows also suggests the region is trending warmer.
Of the 10 warmest months on record since 1938 in Charleston, at least six have occurred in the past decade, among nine since 1990. For the coldest months, only one has occurred in the past decade, among only two since 1990, based on Weather Service data.