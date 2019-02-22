Historians with Charleston's Walled City Task Force tried to determine the path of an early city wall, where a portion was exposed during the …

Other wall fragments

Evidence of Charleston's earliest walled fortifications survives, but is relatively uncommon. Here is the list of recent finds:

* Old Exchange Building. A 1965 dig in the building's basement uncovered remnants of the half-moon battery, a prominent central feature of the wall. It's currently the only piece of the wall that the public can view.

* Missroon House. Work in the basement under Historic Charleston Foundation's at 40 East Bay St. also has exposed remnants of Granville Bastion, the southeastern tip of the walled city.

* A 2009 excavation in East Bay Street was done to fix a drainage issue near the Missroon House but also uncovered a small portion of the south wall of Granville Bastion.

* The Charleston County Judicial Center has a display of some elements of an entry point that previously existed at a moat along the western part of the wall, near present day Broad and Meeting streets. In 1999 workers found four wood pilings in a diagonal configuration that we believe was part of the drawbridge.

* A brick redan was exposed in 2008 and 2009 under a parking lot just east of East Bay Street and south of South Adgers Wharf. The city later marked the spot with two courses of brick visible today.

* A 2013 Charleston Water System dig near the redan exposed and mapped a section of the waterfront “curtain line” or “wharf wall” that joined up to the redan. The section was exposed, measured, and mapped.